Montrose Center for the Arts
December’s featured artist at Montrose Center for the Arts is Cheri Isgreen. Her work is phenomenal and ever evolving! There are no limits to Isgreen’s creativity.
Take horses – a common theme for her and it’s not surprising since she has loved these animals since she was a young child. Her fascination with how horses move, the way their bodies work and communicate through motion, has never been more apparent than in her current work: Mixed media paintings and sculptures that incorporate a variety of mediums and found objects.
Not all of Isgreen’s work is of horses. Sometimes it’s human. Sometimes it’s landscape. But whatever her subject, it almost always conveys motion.
Motion can also be fluid, as in her newest sculpture, “Position Four.” This ballerina reinforces the concept that there are no limits to her creativity.
“Horses aren’t the only dancers,” she said. “I wanted to explore the dynamic nature of the human form. I am a great admirer of all forms of dance.”
Both a commissioned artist and a gallery artist, Isgreen shows her work at Redstone Gallery, Gunnison Art Center and 610 in Ridgway. Now the Montrose Center for the Arts is pleased to have her solo show, “New Directions.”
Stop in at 11 S. Park Ave. Friday, Dec. 3, from 5 — 7 p.m. for our First Friday Reception and a chance to meet and talk to Isgreen. Enjoy appetizers, libations and live music by Zoe and Dave Werden.
The solo show will by displayed from Dec. 3 – 31. Montrose Visual Arts Guild is also having a miniature show this month.
The art center is open Tues.day — Saturday from 10 — 4 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday and Christmas Day.
Passing it on
Montrose Center for the Arts also presents “Passing it on,” a show featuring Bill Wilson and his six apprentices.
“Over nearly 50 years that I have been a ceramic artist, I’ve been fortunate to have more than 40 apprentices. They wedged clay, mixed glazes, helped to load the kiln and cleaned the studio,” said Wilson.
“In exchange, I shared materials, kiln firings and my personal knowledge of the process and aesthetics. As we worked together, I learned – from each of them about living and about our craft. I am honored to be able to share the work of these talented ceramic artists and grateful to the staff at our community Art Center for hosting our show.”
Wilson is a nationally renowned ceramic artist, especially in Montrose. His apprentices in this show are Noel Bailey, Levi Casias, Julie Sirotek, Derek Redding, Mariah Weigel and Pam Zook.
“Passing it on,” with Bill Wilson and Apprentices, exhibits at the Montrose Center for the Arts through December 2021. The opening reception is First Friday, Dec. 3 from 5 — 7 p.m.