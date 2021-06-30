Cherry Days back in action

With last year’s COVID cancellations in the rearview mirror, Paonia is gearing up for the 75th annual Cherry Days Festival July 2-4.
The volunteer-run festival located in Poulos Park is happening with all the favorites: a parade, contests, kids’ attractions, vendors, beer and wine garden and more.
For coordinators, coming back from last year felt like just another year, Tina Walker, treasurer and chairperson of the marketing committee, said. There was a slow response from vendors — some are still nervous and some are gone — but everything else was typical.
“We really didn’t worry about adding anything new only because we don’t have enough volunteers but the other thing, we don’t know if we would be able to,” Walker said.
“We were focusing on just being able to keep what we’ve done in the past and be able to offer that. For a while we weren’t sure how much we were going to be able to do. We were making sure that we could do everything to COVID standards depending on what phase we were at the time.”
The attractions are to undergo regular sanitizing. Also in place: hand-washing stations and lines that help with spacing attendees out. All events at Cherry Days are taking place outside, further cutting risks.
On Friday, July 2, events kick off with Downtown Days from 10 a.m. and on, featuring businesses’ promotional activities and live music. Catch Chloe and Sami adjacent to First Colorado National Bank, and Cowboy Corral and Jeanine Renee at Poulos Park. The evening has live music by Early James and Dragondeer at Delicious Orchards.
The Paonia parents’ organization is sponsoring the Paonia K-8 Cherry Days 5K Run and Walk happening on Friday, July 2. The race starts and ends at Apple Valley Park. Registration starts at 6:30 a.m. with the race starting at 7:30 a.m. There will be medals given to all race finishers and certificates for first place in each age group. Entry fees are $25 for adults and $15 for those 17 and younger. Proceeds go to Paonia K-8 school.
Friday also has the opening of vendor booths, the beer and wine garden and WOW Factor Attractions. On the Gazebo Stage, enjoy music, a local talent show and square dancing, among other showings.
The Rotary Club of the North Fork Valley pancake breakfast will be held from 7-9 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at the Paonia Town Hall. A table will be set outside in front of town hall. Proceeds from this breakfast will go toward the organization’s scholarship fund.
The parade will take place 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3. The route is Grand Avenue to Third street turning town Oak street to Town Park. The Grand Marshal this year is Paonia Elementary School staff.
WOW Factor Attractions, which opens Friday, is back for the kiddos with a ton of fun. There will be a water slide, jumbo dry slide, bounce house, Wow Bubbles, water rollers, water wars and Xorbs. This year, there will be wristbands available for $20. This includes all day access to the water slide, 25-foot giant slide and bounce house. All other attractions are pay as you ride.
There will be a sanitizing system and the ability to sanitize equipment between uses, Walker said. There will be extra hand-washing stations as well.
On the Gazebo Stage, attendees can enjoy a karate demonstration, the opening ceremony, coronation of Cherry Days royalty, live music and contests. Everyone can also once again enjoy events such as the wood-splitting contest, coal-shoveling, baking contest, cherry pit-spitting contest and vendors.
Although there are not as many vendors as in the past, there will be about 22 at the festival. According to Walker, there are a variety of vendors including: food, pottery, toys, jewelry, clothing, handcrafted goods and much more.
To make things COVID-prevention friendly, the beer garden liquor license includes the whole park. People are not confined to one area. There will be a few serving lines so there is spacing between attendees, Walker said. Everything available in the beer and wine garden is local craft beers, hard ciders, seltzers and cherry wine.
Thanks to the efforts of Skip Naft, there is a great line up of entertainment throughout the weekend, Walker said. Organizers coordinated with Delicious Orchards to offer smaller acts in the park and there is ticketed live music out on the orchard.
North Fork Horse Patrol is hosting its Bulls n’ Broncs War. This event is separate from Cherry Days and will take place 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 2, at the North Fork Horse Patrol Arena.
Sunday’s events include community church in the park, and the vendors, beer and wine garden and WOW Factor Attractions will again be on hand. On the Gazebo Stage attendees can again enjoy live music, the Sultan’s Pride Dance Troupe and more.
“(People can expect) a great festival,” Walker said. “... I think it’s just going to be a good time. There’s going to be vendors to check out. We have a couple of new food vendors coming in.”
The Cherry Days Committee and volunteers include president Robert Bush; Skip Nast, who takes care of entertainment; Rene Atchley, who handles emails and the website; Nancy David, who coordinates non-food and craft vendors; Diane Gallob, who coordinates the food vendors; Sheree Fisher, coordinating the beer garden; Mark and Barb Newland, who help in different areas and coordinate Downtown Days, and Cathy Linnell, secretary.
For more information, visit paoniacherrydays.com
Monica Garcia is the Delta County Independent managing editor.
