Cherry-picking is not eligible for Market Facilitation Program (MFP) payments. Were it, the Seattle Times Editorial Board would be packing in the cash. It seems as though the Times, and other outlets, have it in for Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue and they are using the old “equality hammer” to whack away at him. Georgia farmers (Perdue’s home state) qualify for higher per acre MFP payments then the tillers of eastern Washington State. To them that is nothing but good old boy politics.
Cherry-picking and misusing numbers from the USDA’s MFP payment rate schedule, trade policy detractors are sure they have the goods on Perdue. He is favoring farmers in his home state. But I suspect the paper’s editors are counting on the fact that most people, a few farmers included, have no idea how the MFP program works and how payments are calculated.
The explanation begins with the fact that not all crops are created equal when it comes to emergency support for growers during the extended trade war with China. The crops grown in eastern Washington (Yakima, Spokane, and other areas) are primarily fruit and dairy with some cattle and sheep tossed in. They grow a lot of hops, apples, raspberries, and cherries. Most of their products do not appear on the list of crops supported by the MFP. The region does export some of its products to China. The 2018 export total was around $559 million. However, the tariff target on the Washington growers is considerably less then, say, the one on the back of Georgia producers.
Georgia, to put it simply, sells a lot more products to China and other countries. Soybeans are the No. 1 export. They also sell a lot of cotton, fruits, nuts, corn, wheat, and beef. The total output of Georgia farms and ranches is over $73 billion. Exports to China before the tariffs were almost $15 billion. This year, their soybean market is a mere shadow of itself.
The Times editorial claiming that Georgia got an unfair share of MFP money ignored the fact that the regions getting the highest per-acre payments are the ones with the most to lose in the trade war. The soybean sales lost by the Georgia growers alone eclipses the planted acres of the entire export economy of Washington. That is not to belittle the Washington producers, they are all good farmers with something to lose, just not nearly as much as the Georgia growers.
You can see the entire payment structure county-by-county at this website – https://www.farmers.gov/sites/default/files/documents/PaymentRates.pdf.
Colorado bound payments are among the lowest, but then we don’t export as much as other states. Our corn, for example, pretty much stays in the state as feed for livestock, with the exception of products like Olathe “Sweet” sweet corn.
In Montrose and Delta counties, farmers were eligible to apply for MFP payments on corn, alfalfa hay, dried beans, barley and other crops. The 2019 per acre payment rate is $20 in Montrose and $21 in Delta counties. Colorado, as a whole, has lost some export ground after the 2017 top out at around $2 billion. China, however, is not our top foreign market, Canada and Mexico receive the most Colorado export products.
Cutting your own Christmas tree? Use caution
The post Thanksgiving ritual of the family heading into the forest for a fresh cut yule tree is as old as the holiday itself. Unless you own the land where the trees grow, it is pretty complicated and fraught with some dangers.
More than one family on their idyllic tree hunt has spent the night in a snowbound car on some forest back road. I know, as a Jeep Posse member, I helped rescue such groups.
And then there is a Hogan Smith Christmas Story. It hasn’t attained Wonderful Life or Night Before status yet, but it might someday.
Hogan was a good friend and fellow writer in the mountain town of Prescott, Arizona. Back in the early 70s, he and another friend got tree permits from the Forest Service. They grabbed their hatchets and a discount store saw and headed into the woods.
After hours of searching for the trees, they found them. A couple of nice ponderosa pines out on the west slope of Spruce Mountain. The triumphant loggers hauled their trophies back to their respective homes. Hogan and his family set up theirs and did a magnificent job of decorating it. All was merry and bright.
After a night in the confines of the Smith home their tree warmed a little from its previously frigid forest self. That’s when Mrs. Smith told her husband that she noticed an odd smell and it seemed to be coming from the recently acquired Christmas tree. They really didn’t pay much more attention as the day went on and Hogan went off to do his daily beat for the paper.
By the time he returned, it was obvious that the situation had worsened to the point that the lovely Mrs. Smith’s eyes were watering and the entire house reeked with an odor neither could identify.
Being a fine newspaper man with contacts everywhere, Smith called a pal at the Forest Service who promptly headed to the odoriferous cabin in the woods. Upon being admitted, the ranger politely asked where the mountain lion was.
“Mountain lion?” my friend responded.
“Did you cut a Christmas tree in the woods?” the visitor asked.
“Yeah, it’s right there,” Hogan pointed to the pine in front of the bay window.
“What you smell is lion pee. That tree was a marking post on some cat’s territory,” the ranger said as he retreated from the house, holding his breath, with eyes watering profusely. “Burn it, soon.”
The Smiths burned the tree. They opened all the windows, went shopping, saw a movie, and went to dinner. When they got back they considered burning the house as well. The smell never really left the home. Hogan asked the newspaper publisher for a transfer.
Meanwhile, on the west slope of Spruce Mountain, a large cat was marking a ponderosa pine stump.
Michael A. Cox is a Montrose-based content provider. He may be reached at michaelc@agwriter.us
