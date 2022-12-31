Chipeta Road’s anticipated traffic signal is almost complete, but final materials have to be delivered before the new signal is lit.

Signal workers don’t yet have an exact delivery date for equipment, but anticipate materials to arrive in next year’s first quarter, City Engineer Scott Murphy told city officials during a recent work session.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

