Chipeta Road’s anticipated traffic signal is almost complete, but final materials have to be delivered before the new signal is lit.
Signal workers don’t yet have an exact delivery date for equipment, but anticipate materials to arrive in next year’s first quarter, City Engineer Scott Murphy told city officials during a recent work session.
“They’ve got everything done except for the poles themselves and the cabinets, and so once those show up, it’s pretty straightforward,” said Murphy of the traffic signal. “At that point, they’re just dropping in the poles and plugging everything in, and then starting it up once it works.”
The traffic light was designed to mitigate dangerous accidents at the Chipeta Road and U.S. 550 intersection. Workers recently expected to light the signal by the end of this year, but the equipment’s delivery delay pushed the completion date closer to its original timeline.
The signalization is in response to increased traffic volumes that have been building over the years at the intersection, recently reaching a level that meets signal warrant trigger levels.
Murphy also updated city councilors on progress being made for Montrose Regional Airport’s ongoing expansion and parking lot reconfiguration projects.
The county-led project, begun last fall, is currently under design for an eventual access point to be located across from Industrial Drive as a four way intersection, Murphy reported. The intersection would also mean crossing the railroad.
There’s a couple of moving parts that won’t come together anytime soon, according to the city engineer. First, the county has to get the railroad’s approval of the access point at Industrial Drive. Second, this plan needs to line up with the parking lot reconfiguration project—which in turn, is required to line up with airport operations.
The city hasn’t officially partnered with Montrose County in the capital projects, but Murphy noted that they have so far financially contributed to portions of the railroad permitting, located in city boundaries.
“Previous councils have discussed, in the name of tourism and safety, that they would pledge support,” Murphy told councilors, but added that support hasn’t been formalized.
“Until we have the hard numbers,” Mayor Dave Frank said. “We can’t really commit to a financial partnership with them.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
