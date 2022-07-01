The long-awaited traffic signal at U.S. 550 and Chipeta Road recently won design approval from the Colorado Department of Transportation. Now, the project is to be put out for bid, with the goal of completion in time for the summer 2023 travel season.
Montrose County and the City of Montrose, both stakeholders in the intersection, entered an intergovernmental agreement last year, agreeing to a 60-40% cost-share and a cap of $2 million for the signalization project.
“Since then, we went full steam ahead,” City Engineer Scott Murphy said on Thursday.
The county and city will build the project, which CDOT then will operate.
“Since it’s on their system, they are the final approval on the signal and how it’s laid out. We just got that approval. The project is currently (going) out to bid for construction,” Murphy said.
Montrose County commissioners selected HDR Engineering for the design consultant, also last year; that firm conceptualized project design using data from an access control plan and traffic studies.
Murphy said that once the contract is awarded, the contractor will order in supplies that include specialty and customized equipment; it may take several months for that to arrive. Once the materials are online, construction would begin. The goal is to have the signal up and running by about Memorial Day next year, he said.
Murphy also said the project looks as though it will stay within the allotted $2 million budget the city and county set.
“We do expect it to come in at less than that, but we had to establish a cap. The indications are it will come in less than that,” he said.
Traffic volume and safety at the intersection were examined based on crash type, frequency, severity and other factors, compared with the situation at similar intersections. The safety risk was “a little bit elevated,” Murphy said.
“In general terms, there are some safety concerns that have arisen at that intersection and increased volume,” he said.
Volume on Chipeta and 550 has hit the threshold warranting a signal, he added.
Residents have previously asked city and county leadership to improve safety at the intersection. In examining the conditions there, they obtained a traffic signal warrant and analysis.
The results of that October 2021 report’s capacity analysis suggested a signal there would improve eastbound operations during evening peak traffic and also maintain a good balance of traffic flow during both morning and evening peak periods.
The study conducted factored in The Hub at Montrose Crossing, a housing development off Chipeta Road less than 1 mile from the intersection with US 550. At the time of the study, the proposal was for multi-family housing units and amenities.
A 2020 traffic study cited in the 2021 report pointed to the need for a traffic signal under existing volumes and estimated an annual traffic growth rate of 1.16% on 550 (based on CDOT figures) and an annual Chipeta Road growth rate of 2.6%, based on Montrose County data for a 20-year growth factor.
The 2021 analysis stated that with the inclusion of The Hub, the traffic signal would operate close to capacity, indicating that an additional eastbound or northbound left turn lane may be required.
Traffic forecasting estimates suggested traffic volume will double on Chipeta by 2050, with 40% estimated growth on U.S. 550. The report cautioned, however, that the prediction is based only on estimates and historical trends that may not bear out.
This report also included traffic volume counts on Aug. 4, 2021, which looked at peak morning and evening hours, as well as overall daily volume.
Between 6 and 7:45 a.m. on the study day, counters recorded 1,887 vehicles passing through the intersection. Between 4 and 5:45 p.m., the count was 3,355 and the daily volume was 7,832. (The count was primarily automobiles, with some bicycles and other types of vehicles.)
“The city, the county and the state are all working to make it happen,” Montrose County Commissioner Keith Caddy said, hailing the design approval.
“I think it’s a great step forward. That is a dangerous intersection in my opinion and putting a traffic control device on it will be one of the best things we can do,” he said.
“It’s a good step forward, especially with the increase in traffic we’ve been having.”
