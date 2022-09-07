Purchase Access

Frequent drivers along Chipeta Road and US 550 could see a new traffic signal as early as this year, surprising project officials who initially projected a summer 2023 completion.

Montrose County and the City of Montrose, both stakeholders in the intersection, entered an intergovernmental agreement with the Colorado Department of Transportation last year, agreeing to a 60-40% cost-share and a cap of $2 million for the signalization project. As the majority stakeholder, the county has been project lead. CDOT, who owns the Hwy 550 right-of-way, serves as the primary permitting agency. The City of Montrose, as a contributor to traffic flow in the intersection, is considered a financial partner.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

