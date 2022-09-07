Frequent drivers along Chipeta Road and US 550 could see a new traffic signal as early as this year, surprising project officials who initially projected a summer 2023 completion.
Montrose County and the City of Montrose, both stakeholders in the intersection, entered an intergovernmental agreement with the Colorado Department of Transportation last year, agreeing to a 60-40% cost-share and a cap of $2 million for the signalization project. As the majority stakeholder, the county has been project lead. CDOT, who owns the Hwy 550 right-of-way, serves as the primary permitting agency. The City of Montrose, as a contributor to traffic flow in the intersection, is considered a financial partner.
City of Montrose Engineer Scott Murphy reported that the project is rolling in under budget and possibly ahead of schedule after county commissioners approved a $896,000 construction bid from Mountain Valley Contracting. The contracting company beat out a $1.27 million bid from Morton Electric.
As a 40% investor in the project, the city is responsible for just over $358,400 of the total cost. With the project cost lower than anticipated, Murphy noted that any funds not used will stay unexpended.
Now, the project is kicking off its construction phase, Murphy informed city councilors during Tuesday’s work session.
“We all thought it was going to be a really long lead time,” said Murphy of the projected completion date. “(There would be) long lead time issues because it’s got a lot of electronics and circuit boards in it and it turns out, (the timeline is) looking a little more favorable.”
Contractually, the project team has until the end of the second quarter next, or until the end of June 2023, to complete the traffic signal, accounting for supply chain shortages and delivery time for equipment.
“In a perfect world where all the stars align,” Murphy said, the equipment would arrive quickly enough for work to wrap by the end of this year.
During construction, there won’t be any closures along the intersecting roads, but drivers can expect to see lane shifts or closures. Most of the work will take place along road shoulders.
The signalization is in response to increased traffic volumes that have been building over the years at the intersection, recently reaching a level that meets signal warrant trigger levels.
A 2020 traffic study cited in an October 2021 traffic analysis report pointed to the need for a traffic signal under existing volumes, the Montrose Daily Press previously reported.
The study estimated an annual traffic growth rate of 1.16% on 550 (based on CDOT figures) and an annual Chipeta Road growth rate of 2.6%, based on Montrose County data for a 20-year growth factor.
The 2021 analysis stated that with the inclusion of The Hub, the traffic signal would operate close to capacity, indicating that an additional eastbound or northbound left turn lane may be required.
Traffic forecasting estimates suggested traffic volume will double on Chipeta by 2050, with 40% estimated growth on U.S. 550. The report cautioned, however, that the prediction is based only on estimates and historical trends that may not bear out.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone