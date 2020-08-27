Chow Down, a pet supply business located in Montrose, has officially outgrown its current facility and is looking to move its space to a new downtown location.
“They have reached the point where they need to expand,” said Montrose Director of Business Innovation and Tourism Chelsea Rosty. “The biggest piece of this expansion and the most important piece to them is remaining downtown. They found a building at 535 S. First Street, affectionately known as the ‘old Daily Press building.’”
However, the building is not quite ready to host Chow Down, and the business is requesting a $100,000 incentive from Montrose City Council for the removal of hazardous materials currently in the building. There is an old ink tank remaining from the Montrose Daily Press, which moved out of the building in 2006. The structure also has asbestos.
The request includes $14,000 for the removal of the ink tank and another $86,000 for asbestos abatement.
“They have this building under contract, but the building has a lot of hazardous material mitigation that it will take in order to get it operational,” Rosty said.
The new building is “desirable” for Chow Down because of the nearby parking, as the business is known for carrying orders and purchases out to customers’ cars for them. Having parking available closer to the store will allow for more efficiency for those helping to move purchases out to vehicles. The bigger space will also accommodate growth in the retail portion of the business, as well as the addition or expansion of multiple services.
Chow Down is hoping to expand its grooming services and puppy classes; “ramp up” home deliveries, including a staging area at the facility, and is looking at doing “doggie daycare” for both tourists passing through as well as residents of Montrose.
“The whole [building] is going to be in use. They’ll have a fully functional receiving area, and then the east side of the building will be all retail,” Rosty said.
“They’re actually going to have a staff area now, and then the west side of the building is going to be all services. … Also, on the east side of the building outside, they’re going to look to add a little bit of green space for the doggie daycare where they can bring dogs outside.
“Also, they're going to be adding a cat adoption area. This is sort of a glassed-in space where they can work with our shelters or other rescue organizations to get cats adopted,” she continued.
“People coming into the store can see the animals and have some time with them to adapt, and then hopefully adopt right there from Chow Down. So they’re going to be utilizing the entire footprint of the store.”
Because the building is downtown, Rosty said that funding the improvements would be in the interest of the City of Montrose, which is currently making strides to improve both the appearance and functionality of its downtown area. The improvements would not be specific to the Chow Down business but would allow the building to be more accessible to other businesses in the future, as well.
“If Chow Down were to decide to pack up and and leave town and sell the building, after this renovation is complete, this building will be ready for commercial use much more so than it is today,” Rosty said.
“This building has been empty, by and large, for several years. It’s really underutilized and sort of sitting vacant. It’s not necessarily blighted, but it’s not the most beautiful building in downtown.”
According to Rosty, the expansion of the business will create eight to nine new jobs over the next three years, and projections are for an 18% increase in retail sales and 28% increase in overall sales revenue.
Montrose City Councilor Roy Anderson asked why the Daily Press was not responsible for the removal of the ink tank, and City Manager Bill Bell explained that because Phases I and II of site assessments (including the new Chow Down building) was funded through Brownfields EPA monies, there is a process the EPA follows to determine where the responsibility for costs lie and the decision is out of the city’s jurisdiction. He also said it would delay the project to track down previous owners.
“In order to make the sale possible and not hold it up for a long period of time, going after previous owners from years ago would be very difficult,” Bell said. “It would drag that out and make it not transferable for even more years.”
Bell also said that the timing of Chow Down’s move to the new location fits well with the rest of recent and upcoming downtown improvement projects, including the construction of the new public safety complex.
The requested incentive amount sits under the usual 10% usually considered by city council, as the total investment by Chow Down to move into the new building will be approximately $1.3 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.