With options dwindling after the loss of its monthly lease, Christ’s Kitchen will indeed be closing Aug. 16, as board members hold out thin hope of perhaps being able to resume feeding the hungry in about six months.
“That will be the last day we’ll be serving. We’ve not been able to locate a place yet,” kitchen manager Jeremiah Quintin, a board member and local minister, said Wednesday.
Christ’s Kitchen began about 15 years ago, initially on the north side of town. It later moved to the Penn Center Mall on South Townsend Avenue, where it serves a hot lunch five days a week to low-income residents, homeless people, seniors, and people who perhaps just need some companionship.
Christ’s Kitchen is also a meal site for Meals on Wheels, for which Quintin is looking at stopgap measures to continue.
The charity was recently informed by the building’s owners that its monthly lease would not be renewed. (See the July 30 Montrose Daily Press.) It was given until Aug. 31 to quit the building and will be winding down its operations by closing Aug. 16. Volunteers will be moving equipment into storage and cleaning the site after that.
Since the word came down, Christ’s Kitchen launched a public appeal and has been working to find another suitable location, but, as feared, the few options are further limited by the vast amount of cash it would take to install an appropriate, commercial-grade kitchen.
“I’ve checked 10 buildings in the last month and come up completely empty,” Quintin said.
“We’re looking at a few more options. I see that we’re going to close down for a while and it’s going to take a miracle for us to find a place.”
He’s considered a former laundromat and a restaurant, among other possible locations. The first would require too many repairs and renovations; the second option proved too small.
“There’s just none that’s ready to go or anything that’s affordable,” Quintin said.
He estimates it will take between $400,000 and $500,000 to resume operations in a different building, with the correct, code-compliant type of kitchen.
“To raise that much money is going to take quite a bit of time. Unfortunately, it looks like we’re shutting down on the 16th,” Quintin said.
“It’s pretty dire right now for us. I’m not panicky, but if it doesn’t happen in the next week, and even if we find a building, we’re going to have to get it ready. There is no way we’re going to be able to open in a short time.”
In the interim, people will go without what for some is their only proper meal of the day — they’ll be “hurting,” Quintin said.
The kitchen also assists those completing useful public service hours.
“It’s going to hurt a lot of people in a lot more ways than just those who eat there,” he added.
Although Quintin will not go hungry, because he is paid to operate the kitchen, he will be losing income and will have to find a way to replace it that allows him to continue trying to find a solution for Christ’s Kitchen.
The charity comes first, he stressed.
“I want to take care of the needs of the kitchen first before I take care of mine,” he said.
Although Christ’s Kitchen must, at minimum, suspend operations, the United Methodist Church will continue serving a Sunday evening meal. Garey Martinez of Shepherd’s Hand also provides commodity boxes to people who can prepare their own meals throughout the week.
The Sharing Ministries food bank disburses food to income-eligible people, as well.
That does not replace what Christ’s Kitchen provides, even though it is helpful.
“It still doesn’t relieve everything. Sharing Ministries, God bless them, they do a great job. They’ve helped us out the whole time we’ve been open,” said Quintin.
“We do have good partners in town. We need to find a way to keep in existence. Without a building, you just can’t operate. You have nowhere to keep anything.”
Quintin said the kitchen continues to work with Shepherd’s Hand, Montrose Lighthouse and similar charities; he also is on the Lighthouse board. Christ’s Kitchen would be willing to continue its mission through another organization, he added.
Christ’s Kitchen won’t stop trying to find a solution and continues to look for options.
“We’re not giving up, but we’re running out of time. We’re not going to be open while we fix things, if we find an option,” Quintin said.
Anyone with possible solutions to Christ’s Kitchen’s crunch can contact Quintin by leaving a message at 970-964-4765.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
