A Christmas gift from the forest brings a special joy to those who are without family, experiencing difficulties or are all alone for the holidays. Having a brightly lit live Christmas tree makes the season happier for them.
The West Region Wildfire Council and the Colorado State Forest Service Montrose Field Office have teamed up again this year to provide 60 Christmas trees to people who registered for the program through the local partnering groups: Habitat for Humanity, Montrose Partners Program, CASA, Hilltop Community Resources, and Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans. Since its inception in 2015, it has grown in popularity. The first year 10 trees were cut and delivered. Recipients must register in advance to claim a tree.
“The program is to give trees to those who otherwise wouldn’t have them,” explained Maggie McCaffrey, Assistant Director of the West Region Wildfire Council. “It’s a great way to give back to the community.” She added that the trees are cut from areas in the wildfire mitigation project from the six counties of Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel.
The West Region Wildfire Council and the Colorado State Forest Service also worked with the Bureau of Land Management, Southwest Fire and Aviation Management, to cut trees from areas they plan to burn to help prevent wildfires.
The staff from the two groups spent a day in the field collecting suitable trees. The trees were then delivered directly to the partnering groups, which distributed them to their clientele. Other trees were taken to the parking lot of the Colorado State Forest Service in Montrose to make a small Christmas tree lot where other registered participants picked them up.
The Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans assists veterans in picking up their trees from the lot and delivers trees to those who are not able to go to the Forest Service office. April Heard, Administrative Assistant for the Alliance for Veterans, reported there were 14 veterans who registered for trees this season.
“Three veterans are homebound, and we delivered those trees,” she said. “A warm, teary spirit comes to everyone when the tree is up and lit. It brings holiday cheer. A lot of our veterans have no family, and they just sit around and get depressed.” She added that “anything we can do to help them have some Christmas spirit is welcome.” The Veterans Alliance also collects donated tree stands, lights and ornaments to give to veterans and their families who don’t have any.
Donations from local businesses and individuals and the local Salvation Army help give recipients tree stands and lights for each tree. Contributions can be made to the West Region Wildfire Council for the Christmas tree project by mailing your donation to: WRWC, 510 S. Cascade Avenue, Montrose, CO 81401. For more information call 970-615-7300.
