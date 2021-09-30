Christopher Tiffany sentenced to the max for shooting, paralyzing man in Eckert in 2019

Christopher Tiffany is headed to prison for decades, but the man he shot in the neck and paralyzed from the chest down will serve a life sentence, the judge said Thursday.
Delta District Judge Steven Schultz imposed the maximum allowed by Tiffany’s plea agreement terms — 36 years. He rejected defense arguments that attempted to paint Tiffany’s estranged girlfriend as the catalyst for the violent encounter on Sept. 3, 2019, at the defendant’s Oak Creek Road home near Eckert.
Tiffany — and Tiffany alone — was responsible for firing upon Tristen Schwind and putting the then-20-year-old in a wheelchair for life, the judge emphasized.
The night he shot Schwind, Tiffany, a skilled mechanic, disconnected his taillights and backed down the driveway to the house, from which he was barred by court order. He watched Schwind and his former girlfriend for an undetermined period before firing through the window into the bedroom where they — and a child — were. After wounding Schwind, Tiffany sent messages admitting his conduct and fled the state, later to be captured in Nevada with a large sum of money in his vehicle.
Tiffany had not “just snapped” after being pushed by the woman’s alleged conduct during their breakup, the judge said.
“Before all the excuses starting in this case … I believe he knew it was evil,” Schultz said.
Tiffany in July pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and to a crime of violence, an aggravating factor that can serve to double the sentencing range for attempted first-degree murder from a maximum of 24 years to a max of 48. The terms of the plea deal capped prison at 36 years, leaving the actual number of years up to Schultz.
Tiffany’s former girlfriend said Thursday he had committed “horrible, heinous” crimes.
“Every day, we’ve lived through hell. I can only imagine the things Tristen has had to deal with,” she said.
When the shot rang out that night, she frantically tried to keep her 9-year-old son safe while simultaneously working to prevent Schwind from bleeding to death on the floor.
“We’re seeking justice for everything (Tiffany) has done,” she said.
The crime demands the maximum sentence allowed by the plea agreement, Deputy District Attorney Sergio Renteria said.
The prosecutor detailed how Tiffany came to the Oak Creek Road home the night of Sept. 2, 2019, even though he had been ordered to vacate the premises. He stuck around, watching his ex and Schwind. After they went into a bedroom early on Sept. 3, 2019, Tiffany fired on them with a .45, striking Schwind with hollow point bullet.
After, Tiffany informed people by text and social media, including his brother, a Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputy who would later be instrumental in Tiffany’s capture.
“Who did this has never been in question,” Renteria said, disputing the assertion that Tiffany acted in a heat of passion. “He came up with justifications after the fact.”
On top of trying to kill Schwind and admitting it, Tiffany attempted to avoid responsibility by going on the run. When a Nevada state trooper arrested him, Tiffany’s vehicle was halfway spray-painted, speaking to an attempt to avoid detection, Renteria said.
Defense attorney Kristin Westerhorstmann later argued Tiffany had been pushed to his breaking point after he ended his relationship with the woman, who, she said, had previously threatened to stage a crime and pin it on him.
The attorney also said that Tiffany had been ordered out of his own home upon faulty representations to the court. She alleged her client’s ex started selling off the equipment and vehicles Tiffany used for the business he’d worked hard to establish after coming out of prison in 2013.
That business was located on the same property as Tiffany’s home and he was pushed out of that — his pride and his passion — as well, the attorney said.
The shooting wasn’t the result of Tiffany being a jealous, abusive ex-boyfriend; he was “was pushed and pushed and pushed until he snapped,” Westerhorstmann said. She argued for 24 years, the least amount of time under the plea deal’s terms.
Renteria in making his case for the maximum sentence reminded the court of the victim as Schwind, who opted not to speak, sat at the front of the room listening.
“Mr. Schwind’s life has been changed forever. … Tristen was 20 years old when this happened. He will never walk again,” Renteria said.
Schwind’s plans and aspirations were forever altered that day; his life, Renteria said, was taken away from him “because he walked into that trailer.”
The victim will never escape his new reality and is forced to think about what happened every day. “For the rest of his life, he will live with this,” Renteria said.
“This case is about Mr. Schwind and what happened to him.”
Westerhorstmann stressed that her client knows the irreparable damage he caused. She said her argument was not intended to minimize the act or shift blame.
“Chris understands that, ultimately, he pulled the trigger. Chris snapped,” she said.
Although her client has a lengthy prison history, past stints there were not because of violent crimes, she said. Also, Tiffany’s problems began well before the shooting: his childhood was scarred by every kind of abuse and at age 6, he lived under a porch, his only meals what he was able to steal, Westerhorstmann detailed.
But he was at last turning things around by 2019, having built, from nothing, a successful salvage business and his own shop, which generated enough income to support himself, his former girlfriend and her children before the break-up.
“He overcame a lot of adversity,” Westerhorstmann said.
On the night of Sept. 2, 2019, Tiffany reportedly received a text that sent him back to the Oak Creek Road home. He was frustrated by the loss of access to his home, his business and the loss of his possessions, as well as by the presence of another man at the home he’d been forced from, per Westerhorstmann’s argument.
When he looked through the window “The things that he saw were incendiary,” she said. What he saw were the woman, Schwind, and sleeping in the same room, a child with whom he had a father-son bond.
Far from a planned attack, Tiffany acted in the heat of the moment, his attorney argued.
Immediately after the murder attempt, he was suicidal, telling those he texted or otherwise contacted that he would shoot it out with police, but within a day, he was guilt-ridden. When ultimately arrested, he did not attempt violence, but instead cooperated.
Tiffany had been planning to turn himself in and had spray-painted his vehicle to increase his chances of getting back to Delta undetected so he could say goodbye to his family first, Westerhorstmann said.
Tiffany is deeply remorseful, having characterized Schwind as a “truly innocent victim” and his own conduct as that which “made him sick,” she also said.
Tiffany knows he can never make things right, the attorney further said,
“Ultimately, he’s a human being, doing the best he can with what he has. We understand this is a tragedy. There is no sentence that can undo what was done here. A life sentence can’t do that,” Westerhorstmann said.
Tiffany spoke briefly. “I apologize to my victim. I regret what I did to him. I take full responsibility for what I did to him.”
Schultz dismissed the suggestion that Tiffany had been provoked or somehow set up, as some of his supporters might believe.
“This was not a set-up. No one puts themselves in a situation where they are likely to be killed” to exact revenge on someone else, the judge said.
Only Tiffany could have changed what happened that early morning and, Schultz said, “He did not.”
Tiffany was “deliberate, cold and calculating” when he chose to open fire instead of walking away, the judge continued.
“Your conduct is inexcusable. You deliberately chose to (attempt to) take somebody’s life. … That action, it’s unforgivable.”
Schultz brought up indications that Tiffany also meant to kill the woman on that day.
“This was not a situation that arose spontaneously. … This was a cold and deliberate act that was not provoked,” he said.
“ … It was random chance, pure luck or Divine intervention that no one died.”
The judge said it is clear Tiffany regrets what he did and recognizes the enormity of the deed. But: “Having done this terrible thing, there is no taking it back,” Schultz said.
He imposed the full 36 years, minus 757 days of pre-sentence confinement credit to which Tiffany is statutorily entitled.
After Tiffany was led away, Schultz addressed the gallery, speaking to the impact the crime had on the community.
“There is no winner in a case like this. This is trauma and grief on both sides,” he said.
