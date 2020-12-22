Student-athletes across Colorado received some welcome news on Monday.
The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) announced it has secured variance from Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and state health officials to move up the Season B (winter) sports timeline.
Practice will now start on Jan. 18, and competition on Jan. 25, for girls swimming, wrestling, basketball, skiing, ice hockey and competitive spirit.
Earlier this month, CDPHE told CHSAA it would not approve a variance for the initial proposed Jan. 4 start date for Season B following a statewide spike in COVID-19 cases and limited information on what disease incidence will look like next month.
This postponed the start of Season B to Jan. 25, with competition to start Feb. 1.
After several meetings and negotiations between CHSAA and CDPHE, it was determined that the Jan. 18 start date aligns with the announcement from Gov. Jared Polis to focus on in-person and hybrid learning.
“For months, our office has been laser-focused on students and the safe resumption of high school sports and activities in 2021. The conversations with CDPHE and the Governor’s COVID Response Team to resume Season B sports have been intentional and assertive. Though it has taken many late nights and weekends, we are thrilled that our student-athletes, member schools and local school communities have a resolution. Educationally-based athletics are a vital extension of the classroom,” said CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green in a news release.
The variance allows basketball teams to have 24 players, in addition to coaches and trainers, in the gym at once, a crucial component considering more than half of all counties in Colorado are currently in “red” (severe risk) on the state’s dial dashboard, which, under current guidelines, permits just 10 individuals (coaches, athletes, trainers) in a gym. (Montrose is currently in “orange,” which is defined as “high risk.”)
Details regarding the implementation of each sport will be shared with athletic directors and coaches through a series of virtual meetings, which start Jan. 4.
Ryan Casey, director of digital media for CHSAA, tweeted that the length of schedule for varsity basketball teams will be 14 games now with an additional week of play.
CHSAA’s announcement on Dec. 7 to push back the start of Season B nearly a month sparked waves of discussion and protest from student-athletes and coaches across the state. Some Season B coaches, not fond of the move, took to social media asking CHSAA to seek to advance the variance timeline while parents wrote letters to state officials, pleading for an earlier return of winter sports.
Last week, a report from the Denver Post indicated more than 60 high school athletes, coaches and parents protested outside of the CDPHE offices last week, chanting “Let us play!”
The report states the group hoped to increase the pressure on health authorities statewide to begin the winter sports season on Jan. 4, as originally intended by CHSAA.
The protest in front of CDPHE sparked a resemblance to another that occurred earlier this year, when local prep football players, from Hotchkiss, Olathe and Delta, and their parents flooded downtown Delta and let it be known that they wanted a fall football season.
At that point, CHSAA postponed fall football and moved it to Season C (spring), but later gave local schools the option to participate in a fall or spring football season.
CHSAA held three statewide student-based mental health webinars last week, which focused on self-care and developing coping skills to deal with disruption to education and academic participation.
“We, as educational leaders, need to provide our students with coping strategies and resilience in navigating their current world that has been turned upside down by decisions out of their control as a result of the negative impacts of COVID-19,” Blanford-Green said in a statement announcing the series.
The timing coincided with topics in letters (some of which were posted publicly) from parents, sent to CDPHE, that discussed the importance of sports and its impact for student-athletes’ mental health and the benefit they receive from athletic participation.
“We’re all in this together,” Blanford-Green added. “Our state officials, especially CDPHE, have a responsibility to prioritize student safety. We appreciate their support and advocacy for resuming athletics and activities for the state of Colorado in 2021.”
Colorado is one of 19 states that plan to start a prep basketball season in 2021, according to MaxPreps.com. Twenty-five states have already started the season.
Details on how start dates for prep sports in Season C and D will be impacted were not immediately shared.
