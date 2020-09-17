Editor's note: The story has been updated with a statement from MCSD Superintendent Carrie Stephenson.
The Colorado High School Activities Association announced late Wednesday night the Board of Directors voted to approve variances from the COVID-19 Response Team, which will provide local schools with the option to decide whether to play football, field hockey and sideline spirit in the fall or in the spring.
According to a news release, the board met Wednesday night to discuss the playing variances approved by the COVID-19 Response Team, and the board voted 12-3 in favor of moving forward with potential fall seasons for the sports that were approved.
The board previously voted unanimously to keep football in Season C. Practices would begin Feb. 22 and competitions would begin March 4.
If schools elect not to play in Season A, they will play in Season C, and vice-versa. Schools cannot play in both seasons.
Montrose County School District Superintendent Carrie Stephenson released a written statement Thursday morning:
"Montrose County School District is working with district leadership, school principals, and athletic directors to discuss our plans for high school football and are awaiting finalized health and safety guidance from CHSAA. Details and answers to the myriad questions families and players have are forthcoming."
CHSAA's announcement came hours after the organization said it had received guidelines of the variance from the COVID-19 Response Team and that it had been working with the governor’s office to address specific language.
“I want to thank my colleagues on the board,” said Troy Baker, president of the Board of Directors, and athletic director at Buena Vista High School, in a news release. “The CHSAA Board is charged to make the best decision for all kids in our state. We are a diverse state and many of our schools are faced with unique challenges that can elevate the complexity in making a decision that supports all schools and students.
“We are in a pandemic,” Baker continued. “It’s not normal times. We’re all trying to navigate through it, with the hope of trying to find some normalcy in our lives. There isn’t a guide of how to do this.”
According to the release, approval of the variances was a major factor for board members and their decision, provided the sports could be played in a safe manner that follows all recommended guidelines.
“We have worked closely with CHSAA to approve their request, issue guidelines and assist in creating a process that supports a return to football, field hockey and cheer,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a news release.
“If the CHSAA board decides to add these sports to their fall calendars, it will be up to local school districts, administrators and parents to choose what is right for their communities. The state has approved these requests in order to empower all schools to make the choice that is right for them and their student athletes.”
Also stated in the release are details of the variance, which allows for 50 players per sideline for football. Other restrictions to be followed are athletes, coaches, officials and staff who are not actively participating must wear a mask. Also, members who are not of the same household must stand 6 feet apart.
If a community enters Level 3 in the Safer at Home Public Health Order, the Colorado Department of Public Health said the approval will be reevaluated with the possibility of the variance being rescinded.
Other fall sports that were moved to spring, including girls volleyball, boys soccer, gymnastics, spirit and unified bowling, will continue to be under consideration by the COVID-19 Response Team.
The reversal comes days after prep athletes on the Western Slope and the Front Range protested for a fall football season. Student-athletes from Delta, Olathe and Hotchkiss protested last Friday in Delta after the CHSAA Board voted to keep football in Season C.
“I would like to thank the CHSAA Board of Directors and the CHSAA staff for their commitment to reconsidering their options once the variances were provided to the CHSAA office. I would also like to thank our membership, who has been in this whirlwind as we sought a resolution. We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with the governor’s office to obtain variances for wrestling, swimming and other sports in Seasons B, C and D,” said CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green in the release.
Additional details about each season are likely to be released Thursday. The specifics will be communicated to CHSAA schools “in a timely manner,” the release states.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
