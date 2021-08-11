After more than a year of navigating the community through an unprecedented public health emergency, it was public officials, health workers, school personnel and public safety heads’ turn for the spotlight.
The Montrose Daily Press formally recognized Citizens of Distinction for 2021 for their contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrating them at the Montrose Pavilion Friday, Aug. 6.
“Montrose came together because at the end of the day, it’s about our relationships, and we care about each other. Everybody stepped up to do what they needed to do and we got through it,” said Dr. Joe Adragna, a private practice physician who became the public face of the local COVID response, as Montrose County’s pandemic specialist.
For his work, Adragna was named Citizen of the Year for the Citizens of Distinction.
The pandemic wasn’t something that anyone signed up for, Montrose City Councilor and former Montrose mayor Barbara Bynum noted in her speech. Bynum entered the mayoral seat expecting to help create parks, trails, a stronger economy and help the police department grow and expand with their new headquarters. Instead, like many other workers, she was thrust into the unknowns of the pandemic.
Honorees such as Lisa Gallegos and Adragna found themselves in similar positions. Gallegos was just six months into her new role as the county’s communicable disease specialist when the pandemic was declared a state of emergency in March 2020. Gallegos was suddenly faced with the difficult task of containing COVID-19 in Montrose County after the county’s first reported positive case was identified on March 20, 2020.
The former medical assistant worked with offices who were notified of positive cases, conducting contact tracing investigations. She later worked with the Montrose County Public Health’s vaccination clinic.
It might have been called baptism by fire, HopeWest Area Program Director Kelly Thompson said.
Adragna took a temporary leave of absence from his practice, Peak Professionals, to focus on a full-time pandemic response.
Adragna recalled an estimated 100 beds would be needed and the hospital had only 35. The doctor-turned-medical advisor remembered anticipating 400 deaths in Montrose within a six-week period and pledging to do “whatever it takes” to ensure the Montrose community survived.
“And so we were in there planning, we’re figuring out where we’re going to bury 400 bodies,” Adragna said of the initial pandemic response. “That was really scary.”
The coroner’s office leased land in the event of an overwhelming number of deaths; honoree Jim Pavlich and the school district laid out 50 cots in Columbine Middle School as well as partnered with other team members, Montrose Memorial Hospital, law enforcement and the Montrose Fire Protection District to prepare for the unexpected.
Honoree Jon Waschbush, nowMontrose County manager, contracted with hotels, food vendors, staffing agencies, nurses and doctors from around the region to come in and take care of patients who may be quarantined in hotels or at the middle school.
The goal, Adragna said, was to increase hospital “throughput,” the need to efficiently get patients in and out. Nursing homes in the community such as San Juan Living Center created separate wings designated as COVID units to help alleviate the burden placed on the hospital.
Montrose came through with 71 deaths instead of the anticipated 400, in part due to the preparation on behalf of the pandemic response team, Adragna said.
Although 4,000 cases have been documented, there are probably about 12,000 cases in Montrose County, which makes up around 60% of the community, he said.
Other critical responses to the pandemic include honorees Brian Simpson, Che Pimental, Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall, Karen and Ricardo Perez, Erika Story, Fire Chief Tad Rowan and Katie Yergensen.
Simpson, a woodshop and pre-engineering teacher at Montrose High School, helped create and print connectors for powered air purifying respirators for MMH. The hospital had new PAPRs (a battery-operated device that uses a blower to pass contaminated air through a high-efficiency particulate air filter to remove contaminants, supplying purified air to a face piece), but the old devices wouldn’t connect.
Simpson helped ensure that current respirators were compatible with older devices in the event of an influx of hospital patients.
Rowan provided necessary support for the county and Montrose Public Health Department through their management of the pandemic. Rowan’s and the fire department’s efforts created a “significant impact” as an ambulance provider, directing and transporting patients where they needed to go, Thompson said. The team also helped with vaccine distribution, which proved an invaluable resource for the county.
Yergensen, Montrose County Public Media Relations manager, used eight years of experience to tackle the challenges the pandemic presented. Yergensen coordinated the initial COVID response and gathered various groups around the county, including Montrose County, Montrose County Public Health, the police department, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, the school district, the fire district and more, to join together as a task force.
“She was integral in placing the right people in the right place to make the best directions for the Montrose County community. She was also the lead for Montrose vaccine clinics,” Thompson said
Story was also a key player in the response team as the county’s digital communications manager. Story shared critical information through television and news channels to keep the community informed. She also created a Joint Information Center website for the community and took part in the county vaccine clinics.
Pimental balanced work as a nurse practitioner and a graduate student while leading the assembly of the MMH COVID unit that isolated patients and provided nurses and doctors with protective equipment. Her efforts helped reduce the spread of the virus.
Pimental was also tasked with ensuring staff had enough PPE as well as taking on an electrical engineer-type role in managing which outlets in the hospital could hold specific types of equipment.
Hall accepted the distinction award for his quick implementation of rules and guidelines set forth by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to ensure both his police department’s and the community’s safety. The police chief’s priority was to set an example for safety, both on and off duty. Hall enforced strict social distancing and masking policies within the department and out in the field.
The police department focused on working with federal aid, supporting and educating local businesses and supporting the county’s role from a public health perspective.
Perez and Sherman Perez of the Hispanic Affairs Project were recognized for providing frontline support to the immigrant community from the start of the pandemic. Ricardo is the executive director of HAP and Karen acts as the organization’s civic engagement and development coordinator. Both led the HAP team in raising over $200,000 through contributions from individuals and community partners for the Hispanic community in Montrose. The couple also led efforts in educating the immigrant community around COVID-19 and helped provide transportation for citizens who couldn’t get to the HAP-organized vaccine clinic.
Thompson referred to the honorees and everyone who helped pull Montrose through the initial stages of the pandemic as “unsung heroes.”
“This community came together in ways that I’ve never seen a community come together before,” Thompson added. “Every institution that was included on emergency operation calls came together to solve the problems. That’s what stands out to me as a whole for our community.”
Adragna concluded the evening by saying that Montrose isn’t “really through this, it’s not all the way done.”
The doctor cited meeting patients who will experience life-long complications from their infection: One woman will spend the rest of her life on oxygen after experiencing severe scar tissue to her lungs while others have developed blood clots in the lungs and heart problems.
“These are real problems,” Adragna emphasized. “If you’re eligible for the vaccine, I think that’s the best way we can help protect our community and protect our families. We’re moving into this next phase and I think if we’re diligent about protecting ourselves and others, balancing the risk and the benefits of being conscientious neighbors, we’re going to get through this our community is incredibly strong.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
