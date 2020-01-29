The Montrose Police Department hosted a session of the Citizens Police Academy on Jan. 29, which focused on victim services and records operations.
The Citizens Police Academy was started in 1997 as a way to allow the community “behind the curtain” and show them the inner workings of the law enforcement process. The first session of 2020 was on Jan. 8.
“We give these folks a day in the life, so to speak,” said Matt Smith, Administrative Commander. “It gives them a perspective that they may not have been exposed to before, as to what our operation looks like and what we do during the course of the day, how many responsibilities our officers have.”
Citizens Police Academy students started in Centennial Hall with a presentation by Chantelle Bainbridge, Victim Advocate for the Montrose Police Department on victim services. The following presentation by Drea Cole, police systems administrator, focused on statistics and records technology.
Cole said in addition to educating the community, the focus of the Citizens Police Academy is also to introduce people to career paths in law enforcement.
“Even kids that are interested in going into law enforcement, this is a good way that they can come and get a feel for, ‘is this really what I want to do for a career?’ And I’ve heard that they’ve learned a lot,” Cole said. “For career choices, this is a good thing to see… it educates the public.”
After the presentation, the group broke off into smaller groups and moved to the Montrose Police Department building for interactive, hands-on experience at four stations with different focuses.
Cole said that community engagement has increased with the changes made to the program. The 2020 class is full, and applications are open for a spot on the 2021 waitlist.
“As far as participation, I think there’s been growth through the years,” Cole said. “It’s become a little more interactive than previous years.”
Smith agrees that the hands-on experience has improved the environment and education for the classes.
“We would like to see increased interactivity with this program so that we do a good job and improve ourselves so that we can better educate our community about what we do, and I think the best way to do that is with hands-on stuff,” Smith said.
In addition, the classes allow law enforcement to gain teaching experience and to connect with the community in a different context.
“It helps us educate the public, and with that, it helps our officers become very good at educating and teaching and instructing,” Smith said. “Officers have the opportunity to get to know the community, too.”
The 2020 Citizens Police Academy will continue in coming weeks, including mini-sessions in Spanish that will take place in February. More information can be found at the Montrose Police Department’s website.
Mckenzie Moore is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press and Delta County Independent.
