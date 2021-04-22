Local governments and residents appeared to be of one mind: The time has come for a traffic signal at Chipeta Road and U.S. 550.
The only criticism an intergovernmental agreement inked separately by Montrose County commissioners and Montrose City Council was the timeline — ideally, the signal would be put in sooner than the 2023 anticipated completion date, Commissioner Sue Hansen said Monday.
On Tuesday, Cobble Creek-area resident Randy White echoed the commissioner’s hopes, telling city councilors about having his Jeep struck by a pickup at the intersection after its driver attempted to turn left from Chipeta and T-boned a car traveling between 60 and 70 mph. The truck tilted onto its side and skidded into his Jeep; White said had he been driving his usual vehicle, he might not have survived. He expressed fears that someone will indeed die during the pendency of the signal project.
“It’s known to be a very deadly intersection. Not only do it, but do it faster, and in a time-of-the-essence fashion,” White said.
Rather than “perpetually” analyze the exact split between how much of the traffic at the intersection is from the county right of way and how much comes from within city limits, Montrose County and the city decided to act, Deputy County Manager Jon Waschbusch told commissioners Monday.
“That debate ultimately detracts from the more pressing public issue, which is that the intersection needs a light. Both the city and the county agree on that point,” he said.
Using a recent traffic study that City Engineer Scott Murphy on Tuesday said came from the recent proposed HUB housing development on near Cobble Creek, the two governments established a basis for a pro-rated traffic volume estimate. Based on that, the county will pay 60% of costs and the city, 40%.
Per the agreement, if the project cost looks like it will slide northwards of $2 million, the city council and board of commissioners must authorize additional expenses before the project can proceed.
The agreement states both entities have sufficient funding for the design costs in their 2021 budgets and that they will prioritize project budgeting in 2022 and 2023 budgets, as necessary.
Murphy said on Tuesday that the hope is to conduct most of the work during the off-season and not during busy summer months.
Murphy said although Chipeta is a county right of way and US 550 is a Colorado Department of Transportation right of way, the city has long been a stakeholder because plenty of city traffic flows onto the road. Earlier planning documents called for a signal to be installed at the intersection once certain traffic volume thresholds were met.
Increasing traffic is pushing that threshold to official warrants — industry standards for volume that necessitates a traffic signal, Murphy said.
“It looks like those warrants are now, even without that (HUB) project, at the point where a signal can be justified, or can soon be justified,” he said.
Murphy also pointed to crash data that came in at slightly above what is usually seen at an intersection with similar traffic volume.
County officials also said the signal light is warranted at this point.
“This is a highly visible intersection that sees a lot of traffic,” Waschbusch said Monday. “As the community continues to experience rapid growth in the city and unincorporated county, both (US) 550 and Chipeta are only getting busier.”
The next step after the intergovernmental agreement is for the city and county to collaborate on a request for proposals for design. The RFP should be released in June and the design contract awarded in August. The preliminary design would be done at the end of the year, to be followed in 2022 by final design and bid documents; CDOT review and the awarding of a construction contract. The substantial completion date anticipated is in May of 2023.
“Just as importantly, we have agreed to move as quickly as possible on the project, which is something the government does not always do, especially with regard to a transportation project. We are excited about an aggressive schedule,” said Waschbusch.
Hansen indicated she would like to see a more aggressive schedule than one that would put a light at Chipeta and 550 in 2023; Waschbusch said that for what all the project entails, the timeline actually is swift.
“I’m glad we’re getting on it, even though it’s not as fast as we would like,” Hansen said.
White, in his remarks to city council Tuesday, said he was grateful the intersection is being addressed.
“It may not quite meet the numerical thresholds Scott has alluded to … however, there needs to be some subjective allowance for factors that those numerical thresholds do not adequately represent,” he said.
“As we all know, it’s warranted,” Cobble Creek resident and homeowners association board president Kathy Devor said. “ … It will be for the safety of all.”
Both governmental bodies approved the agreement unanimously. (Commissioner Roger Rash was absent for family reasons.)
“It’s a dangerous intersection and all we’re going to see is traffic increase through that intersection coming off Chipeta and off 550,” Commissioner Keith Caddy said.
“I think it’s a good time to do it and I think sooner (rather) than later is best.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.