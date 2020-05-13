Although there is currently no set date in Colorado for when restaurants can reopen for dine-in, the City of Montrose and Montrose County met on Tuesday to discuss business plans for restaurants to be prepared for the day they can open their doors. Plans and details for bars are still up in the air.
City of Montrose Director of Business Innovation Chelsea Rosty and County Commissioner Sue Hansen discussed the county’s plans for restaurants moving forward, as well as the current situation.
“We want to make sure that we have the conversation about anything that we do know,” Hansen said. “We don’t have new directives from the governor, but we felt like you’re an important part of our community… We’ve heard that many of you are angry, and understandably so.”
Currently, restaurants are only permitted to operate for takeout and delivery — by state law, allowing dine-in is illegal. Gov. Polis is tentatively looking at May 25 to make a determination about restaurants, along with skiing and summer camps.
“What is in place right now is state law, not a rule,” Rosty said. “We are required to follow those laws to the best of our ability. If we don’t enforce these laws that have come from the state government, we face a lot of serious consequences as a community. And the biggest consequence is death, is this pandemic.”
However, the city and county acknowledged the inconsistencies in the state’s public health order, such as prohibiting the opening of businesses that will draw gatherings of more than 10 people but still allowing retail stores to open. They also acknowledged the “leakage” currently taking place due to Mesa County’s approved variance, as residents of Montrose have been taking their business to Grand Junction to get the dine-in experience.
“We understand the inconsistencies here, like retail stores and people being in there safely,” Hansen said. “We are doing our best along with all of you to navigate this, and fighting to get to the next step for the restaurants in our community.”
Hansen emphasized that while safety and social distancing measures can be inconvenient, not adhering to them can ultimately harm a business, especially if it becomes an outbreak site.
“If you end up having an outbreak site at your business, your business is already in jeopardy,” Hansen said. “I want to caution you: let’s be really careful and diligent as we open up and how we adhere to these guidelines… You may not like masks, but your customers want masks. Some of your customers may choose not to go to your place of business if they don’t feel safe.”
The city and county are looking at measures that other counties have taken to ensure safety; Hansen said that if a local business is worried that it’s “really not that creative,” they can research what other restaurants around the country have thought of for minimizing the risk of transmission.
Restaurants would also need to screen employees each day as part of new safety measures as soon as they are permitted to reopen.
“We’re looking at some pretty bizarre kind of restrictions, but I think it’s important to start thinking about how you might do that,” Hansen said. “It’s going to be a strange way for you all to do business, and probably for a while.”
Hansen and Rosty encouraged restaurant owners to look at creative ways of ensuring social distancing, such as setting aside parking spaces to have guests seated outside and six feet apart. Partitions, such as plants or decorations, could also help discourage people from gathering, and having patrons book tables online or by phone and arriving only once the table is ready could decrease gatherings in lobby areas.
“I guess we like each other, we tend to gravitate toward each other,” Hansen said. “But if there’s a plant in my way, I’m probably not going to jump over the plant to go see you.”
Outdoor seating, while an asset to social distancing, would most likely still reopen only when indoor dining is also permitted.
The county will continue to analyze changes in the pandemic to make adjustments to Montrose’s COVID-19 response, and said that if there are changes in the way restaurants can operate, they will make sure that restaurant owners are “the first to know.”
“This is going to require all of us to be patient with each other,” Hansen said. “We want to make sure you guys are operating with all the most current information… We want you to make the good choices. You’re the ones who have been able to build really strong, great businesses in Montrose over the years.”
Until then, the city and county of Montrose encourage restaurant owners or patrons to reach out to them with questions, concerns or ideas. Montrose City Council will also meet for a special session on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. via Zoom to discuss the request for variance. A story with more details will be available at the Montrose Daily Press online on Wednesday and in print Thursday.
