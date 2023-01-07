The City of Montrose renewed its annual agreement with the Montrose Recreation District this week. The agreement, which aims to save both entities and community members money, shows minimal changes in the new year.
“The city and MRD enter into an agreement every year in order to make the best use of our citizen’s funding and our shared resources,” Deputy City Manager Ann Morgenthaler told the City Council on Tuesday.
Minor changes to the 2023 contract include allowing the district the use of city attorney services on certain legal items. The city will also be crack-sealing the Montrose Field House parking lot this year. The planned 10-hour project is expected to cost the recreation district $3,700.
(The entire Recreation Center Facility parking lot was crack sealed in 2022.)
Additionally, the recreation district agreed to notify the city of next year’s membership rates in November, allowing employees to continue their use of the facilities.
The city’s finance department will continue providing financial services to the district, including monthly financial and budget reports. The recreation district remains responsible for all expenses related to financing and accounting.
Administrative services are also included in the intergovernmental agreement (IGA) and will be provided by the city. This includes the transfer and use of the voter approved sales tax proceeds generated from a 0.3% sales tax increase approved by voters on April 1, 2014.
Trash and recycling services will cost the district almost $2,000 more this year due to inflating costs, said Morgenthaler. Services are valued at $9,806 this year.
“Costs are going up for things,” she noted. “As we acquire new vehicles, we put the replacements into our Fleet Services Fund and we account for the changes there, so that’s why some of the costs have gone up.”
In return, the district is providing the city with credit toward its annual pass payment for city employees and council members, valued at $9,800 ($1,840 more than last year).
MRD Manager Jeremy Master called the process this year “seamless,” made simpler due to the minor changes and cooperation between all parties involved. The recreation district approved the agreement on Dec. 15.
“We’re ready to meet bigger challenges next year or in future years if there are larger changes, but there were none this year,” he said. “In general, this agreement works. It serves its purpose well through increased cooperation, we provide to our residents enhanced services and decreased costs to the recreation district. This partnership is real, it’s meaningful and effective.”
Mayor Dave Frank called the agreement an obviously “mutual and beneficial” one for the city and recreation district.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
