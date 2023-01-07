The City of Montrose renewed its annual agreement with the Montrose Recreation District this week. The agreement, which aims to save both entities and community members money, shows minimal changes in the new year.

“The city and MRD enter into an agreement every year in order to make the best use of our citizen’s funding and our shared resources,” Deputy City Manager Ann Morgenthaler told the City Council on Tuesday.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

