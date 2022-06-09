The City of Montrose is pleased to announce a full slate of family-oriented festivities that are planned for the Independence Day celebration on Monday, July 4th.
The city’s annual 4th of July parade will begin at 10 a.m. as multiple floats and civic groups will march west along Montrose’s historic Main Street from Pythian Avenue to Rio Grande Avenue.
Later in the afternoon, the festivities move to the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park where a food truck village and beer garden will open at 4 p.m. as a lead-up to a performance by the Falconaires Air Force Academy Band at 5 p.m.
Following the Falconaires the group, Girl Named Tom, winners of NBC’s 2021 The Voice televised music competition are set to perform at 7:30 p.m.
Both concerts are free to the public.
The city’s annual fireworks display is scheduled to begin at dusk, launching from Sunset Mesa. The fireworks show is subject to local fire restrictions.
“We are thrilled to welcome both the Falconaires and Girl Named Tom to Montrose to help us celebrate the 4th of July,” said City of Montrose Events Coordinator Kathryn Schroer. “With the parade, music, and fireworks show, this year’s celebration will be one to remember.”
So far the City of Montrose has about a dozen floats pre-registered for the parade. The deadline to register is Monday, June 27. The parade’s online registration form can be found here.
