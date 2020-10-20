City announces child care grant program

The City of Montrose has recently been allocated funds through the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CARES Act) to immediately disburse to qualified nonprofit organizations operating in Montrose.
The COVID-19 Nonprofit and Child Care Assistance Grant Program has been established to assist with reducing the spread of COVID-19 throughout the community.
The pandemic has brought about unexpected expenses to nonprofit organizations, and the grant funds are designed to provide some relief.
“We have a pot of money from the CARES Act,” City of Montrose Public Information Officer William Woody said.
“Part of the purpose of the grant was to offset the city’s cost toward relief efforts. We have a deadline to spend that money before Dec. 31. The best way we know how to spend it is to give it to qualified local nonprofits so they can continue to give their critical work to Montrose.”
Montrose City Council has set aside a total of $300,000 toward providing relief to local nonprofit organizations. Of that total, $75,000 has been reserved for child care organization relief.
While applicants will be required to provide detailed budget information and how they intend to use any allocated funds, there is no minimum or maximum grant request amount for the application.
The city’s priority is ensuring that essential services continue to run for the community.
“The thing about this pandemic is that it has hit communities from small ranges to large cities,” Woody said.
“We had to react, we had to get PPE (personal protective equipment) for employees. We had to make sure workers in the field could do their jobs and be safe.”
Woody said that since the city’s declaration of COVID-19 emergency in mid-March, made on the same day as Montrose County’s, the city wanted to work with the county and Montrose Public Health to ensure everyone was on the same page.
The city was therefore set up for disaster reimbursement from the government, which has now come in the form of the grant from the CARES Act.
Applicants should be aware of eligibility requirements, detailed on the city’s website, cityofmontrose.org.
Some requirements include expenditures that are both necessary and a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Expenses cannot have been accounted for in the organization’s recent budget and must have incurred during the period beginning Sunday, March 1 and ending on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
As for any other expenses, Woody explained that each organization was different.
“Consider if the impact of the COVID-19 emergency has furloughed staff time or if it’s impacted how it’s delivered services to the community. Every nonprofit has its unique expenses, so any expenses that are impacted by COVID-19 and are eligible are applicable,” he said.
Of course, the grant money can’t be allocated toward everything. There are exclusions set in place.
“Not all requirements are by Montrose, but from the U.S. Treasury. We are essentially acting as a pass through from the U.S. government to the local nonprofits. Once they know all of the requirements, they can apply.”
Ineligible expenses include expenses for the state’s share of Medicaid, damages covered by insurance, severance pay, and legal settlements.
Applications are first-come, first-served on a rolling basis until 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.
“The city has reassigned some staff to work on this, so if a nonprofit applies, their application gets read right away,” Woody said.
“It’s designed to minimize time and fulfill our role to spend the money before the end of the year.”
Questions about proposed projects should be directed to the city’s Innovation and Community Engagement Team, Bethany Maher (bmaher@cityofmontrose.org), or Kendall Cramer (kcramer@cityofmontrose.org).
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
