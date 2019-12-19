City of Montrose offices will be closed both Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1. Police department offices will be closed both days, however, officers will be on duty and responding to calls.
Montrose City Hall, Visitor Center, Municipal Court, Animal Shelter, Montrose Pavilion, Black Canyon Golf Course, and City Shop will be closed.
The adjusted trash collection schedule for Dec. 25 will be as follows:
• Residences north of East Oak Grove Road; trash pickup will occur on Monday, Dec. 23.
• Residences south of East Oak Grove Road; trash pickup will occur on Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Recycling collection for customers with Wednesday, Dec. 25 pickup will instead occur Friday, Dec. 27.
The adjusted trash collection schedule for Jan. 1 will be as follows:
• Residences north of East Oak Grove Road; trash pickup will occur on Monday, Dec. 30.
• Residences south of East Oak Grove Road; trash pickup will occur on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Recycling collection for customers with Wednesday, Jan. 1 pickup will instead occur Friday, Jan. 3.
This information came from a city press release.
