City approves $600K grant app for Haven House's $3.1 million affordable housing, child center project

By sometime next year, affordable housing could be within reach of Haven House clients who have completed the transitional living center’s programs, but who simply cannot afford today’s hot — and pricey — housing market.
Haven House is looking to add a 9,200 square foot building on its Olathe property that would house both a larger early childhood center and, upstairs, eight apartments for those who have graduated the program as they continue to save and plan for other housing.
The $3.1 million project got a big boost Tuesday, when Montrose City Council formally agreed to submit a Community Development Block Grant application for $600,000 in funding.
The city has been in talks about the project for the past two years, City of Montrose Community Program Manager Kendall Cramer said. The city’s role is to submit the grant application to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, which administers the federal CDBG program. There is no cash outlay from the city, which is furnishing staff time for grant administration, if one is awarded.
“The city has no cash obligation on behalf of Haven House for this project. No cash funds will go from the city for this project,” Cramer said.
Haven House Transitional Living Center has been in operation for more than a decade.
Operating out of the former housing authority/farmworker dorm on North River Road, it transitions families and single mothers from homelessness to self-sufficiency by providing up to 18 months of shelter and multiple supportive programs, many of which are tailored to the individual family’s needs. The goal is to help people break the cycle of decisions that contributed to them being unhoused.
Since 2016, Haven House has housed 450 people and seen 151 participants graduate to be self-sustaining, while providing 65,000 nights of shelter, Cramer noted during his presentation.
The hoped-for addition will stand two stories. “(It will) include on the second floor, eight very low-income apartments that our graduates of the Haven House program could move into for up to a couple years while they seek permanent housing in an area that they can afford,” Haven House co-founder and president Larry Fredericksen told the Montrose Daily Press.
“Right now, the challenge for families leaving Haven house is finding affordable housing, exacerbated by steep escalation of prices. It has priced so many people out of the market. This would give them a bridge between transitional and permanent housing and give them time to work their way further up their career path and be able to afford market rates.
“Hopefully, they (prices) won’t get much worse than they are.”
The first floor would be used for an early childhood education center, replacing the current one at Haven House, which is capped at 15 children and could not be licensed for infants because of its configuration. The new early childhood space would accommodate infants and also provide a combined capacity for about 35 young children, more than doubling current capacity.
Some of the addition would be used for office space.
The addition would effectively expand Haven House’s overall capacity, in the sense that graduates can more quickly depart into the gap-housing and free up space for incoming families. Also, Haven House would gain more space for storage onsite, a cost-savings as well as a convenience.
Haven House’s next big move follows its initial purchase of its main building in 2015, via grants, loans and reserves.
That pattern will be repeated in funding the addition, Fredericksen said.
The nonprofit is seeking between $350,000 — $400,000 from the state Department of Housing through DOLA and the Colorado Housing Finance Authority has expressed interest in accepting a loan application for up to $750,000, per Fredericksen.
Haven House also has cash reserves in its building fund that it has strategically saved up over the past few years; the rest of the funding would come from foundations and fundraising campaigns.
A municipality must submit applications for a Community Development Block Grant on behalf of a nonprofit like Haven House. Federal Housing and Urban Development rules also require at least 51% of beneficiaries to be low- to moderate-income individuals. Haven House, where between 85 and 95% of participants are low- to moderate-income, fits the bill.
The city-supported grant is critical, Fredericksen said.
“That will be the cornerstone of the whole financial package. It will facilitate access to other grant and loan money and to foundation grants,” he said, thanking the city, as well as the City of Delta, Town of Olathe and Montrose County, which furnished letters of support. The Montrose Community Foundation is also supporting the application.
The city will act as a “funnel” or pass-through for the grant funds, if awarded, and assure the money is used as intended. “It’s taken an administrative loan off me,” Fredericksen said.
“Haven House’s services are addressing critical issues in our region, including housing for low-income individuals and homeless individuals, as well as under-achieving school age children for the homeless and (during) early childhood education scarcity,” Cramer told city council Tuesday.
The city’s support is similar to other large-scale grant applications made by organizations such as the Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club, Cramer also said.
The four city councilors present unanimously approved submitting the grant application for Haven House, with no further discussion.
Fredericksen said Haven House hopes to have all funding for the expansion locked in by the end of the year and to have completed the required environmental reviews by that time as well. Groundbreaking could take place as early as spring of 2023.
“It’s another chapter in our journey,” said Fredericksen.
