Ever since the Cobble Creek Golf Course moved from a developer-owned to a member-owned club on Jan. 1, the staff has been working on making changes in ownership.
As part of that, Cobble Creek asked the Montrose City Council to approve a liquor license transfer at its most recent meeting.
The council voted unanimously last week to transfer from the former operator of the Cobble Creek Golf Community to a new company that represents the club’s members. The transfer means those who are part of the member-owned club are liable for violations by employees, City Attorney Stephen Alcorn said.
Cobble Creek general manager Randy Griffin said though there have been changes to the golf course, the management has stayed the same and the ownership group has switched from a different legal entity.
“Basically, the staff, myself and everybody involved is not any partially different than it was,” Griffin said, adding the only change is the name that the members make their checks out to.
Cobble Creek Golf Community was previously under the ownership group Weststar Development LLC. Development of the community first began in the late 1990s. Weststar and its previous ownership group have been involved in the community since 2005 and had owned Cobble Creek Golf Community in entirety since 2013.
Another change for Cobble Creek this year is the changing of restaurants after Creekside closed at the end of last year.
Cobble Creek, which still has an operating bar, has yet to fill Creekside’s void but Griffin said a deal for an eatery is currently in the works.
As part of the liquor transfer, Griffin told council he and his staff will make sure underage alcohol consumption will not occur. He said they have all gone through TIPS, Training for Intervention Procedures, as well as follow guidelines put in place in the Cobble Creek’s worker manual.
“(We) make sure that those types of things are constantly on their minds,” Griffin said.
He added he’s not aware of Cobble Creek having a violation of underage liquor consumption.
The staff has also agreed to sign up for the city's alcohol server training to prevent underage consumption.
