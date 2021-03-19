Montrose City Council tabled talks for the second phase of the Basecamp housing project until next month.
The proposed development is located at the southern end of the Montrose Urban Renewal Authority (MURA) project, and is being created to replace the Colorado Outdoors Planned Development of which these properties were originally part.
The project arose in part in response to a 2016 citizen survey that concluded a housing shortage is the biggest issue facing the community.
Basecamp Subdivision is a multi-family development.
“The first phase is currently under site plan review for the residential complex and will allow for a multi-family development,” Senior Planner Amy Sharp said.
“Phase I of the multi-family residential portion development subdivision is planned to house four, three-story apartment buildings.”
Each complex is slated to contain 24 units, allowing for a total of 96 apartments.
Sharp said that half of the complex would have single-bedroom units, and the other half would be two-bedroom units.
Phase II of the project was discussed during the council’s work session and entailed funding for the extension of North Sixth Street, as well as the installation of public infrastructure.
The city budgeted a total of $2.47 million for this project out of its water and sewer funds (for mainline water and sewer construction) and general funds (streets, stormwater infrastructure, and other utilities).
City Engineer Scott Murphy presented the contract bidders and a summary of costs to city council, stating that the lowest bidder for a contract brought the total cost to about $1.41 million, bringing the project approximately $1.06 million under budget.
The city plans to cut North Sixth Street through the development “in the name of supporting housing,” Murphy said.
The extension of the street will allow for installation of public infrastructure, adding in city easements for utility connections, including water, sewer, electrical, telephone, gas, and CATV lines.
Drainage easements will be specifically dedicated for installation, maintenance and replacement of the infrastructure.
“The city was going to extend water, sewer, gas, and conduits for communications utilities down to North Ninth Street then construct North Sixth itself as public infrastructure since these are utilities,” Murphy said.
“These are market-rate apartments. Very high demand and high need in our community right now. This is the city’s participation in the project.”
The extension of the North Ninth Street sidewalk is another project working in conjunction with the housing project on the Colorado Outdoors development.
The sidewalk project will allow for an extended road for water and other public utilities.
The property’s owner and developer, Kurt Soukup, has plans for developing walking trails, greenways and a playground area.
The property has potential for future housing developments.
The mission now is to “encourage a variety of housing types in new neighborhoods to ensure that affordable housing is dispersed throughout the community, and to allow residents to remain in the neighborhood as their life stages change (single, married, raising children, ‘empty nesters’ and retirees).”
Per the development agreement for the project, Soukup is required to obtain a building permit by April and is expected to complete the project by Dec. 31, 2023.
During the meeting on March 15, Soukup said that he and the general contractor for the project projected the project “lasting at most 12-14 months,” and that the December 2023 was a “comfortable” target date.
A formal council meeting hearing for approval of the public infrastructure contract award has not yet been scheduled.
Updates and more information about MURA and the housing development can be found at cityofmontrose.org.
