The annual fireworks display took another step forward.
Montrose City Council approved a fireworks display permit during a regular meeting on Monday.
For the event to take place, approval from city council and Montrose Fire District is required, and the process with the latter is in progress, city clerk Lisa DelPiccolo said during the meeting.
The display is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. and end at 10:30 p.m. The public park can park at and watch from Cerise or Riverbottom parks.
Though city council approved the display permit, the event could be nixed if local fire restrictions deem it hazardous.
“We work very closely with the fire department,” City of Montrose public information officer William Woody said. “The kicker is the Fourth of July fireworks display is subject to local fire restrictions. The fire chief could say it’s too windy (to light them).”
Concerts over drought conditions have led neighboring counties to postpone a decision or cancel a fireworks show. Stage 1 fire restrictions were implemented in areas around the region, including unincorporated areas of Montrose County. Municipalities within the county, such as the City of Montrose, can enact their own restrictions.
The City of Ouray plans to wait until the July 4 date is closer to make a decision. The Telluride Fire Protection District canceled the town’s annual fireworks display last week, citing ongoing drought issues.
The restrictions under stage 1 ban agriculture burning, open campfires and fireworks and prohibit smoking cigarettes outdoors unless in an enclosed vehicle or building.
The City of Delta plans to host a fireworks show but, like Montrose, said it will notice the public if changes are made.
Here’s what else council members discussed during the meeting:
Immigrant Heritage Month proclamation
The city issued a proclamation for Immigrant Heritage Month during Tuesday’s meeting.
John Arenas, a librarian at the Montrose Regional Library, accepted the proclamation on behalf of Hispanic Affairs Project.
Arenas, born in Maryland and a descendant of immigrants from Ireland, Poland and Mexico, moved to Montrose in 2019 and worked with HAP as a volunteer, wanting to pay back the privileges his ancestors had paved for him. His grandfather came to the U.S. from Mexico and earned his citizenship. He fought for the U.S. during World War II.
Before his move to Montrose, Arenas lived in Spain and visited Italy at the height of the EU’s migrant crisis. He said he felt fortunate to have the privilege to travel freely while hundreds risked their lives to migrate to the country.
“There are people from all over the world here in Montrose that we share this community with and I feel very strongly that they make Montrose a more dynamic place,” Arenas said.
“... I would encourage everyone to think about your own immigrant story and the role that it’s played for you in your life and the opportunities that you’ve had. Also, reflect on the idea that by supporting the immigrant community in this way with these proclamations, we can really make Montrose a better place for all of us who live here.”
The proclamation comes as the state continues to pass pro-immigrant legislation while HAP advocates for immigrants in Montrose and surrounding communities.
After signing a slew of supportive bills last year, Gov. Jared Polis signed House Bill 22-1289 earlier this month. The legislation ensures undocumented children and pregnant individuals have access to health care coverage.
City addresses Waterfall Canyon concerns
City Engineer Scott Murphy said individuals expressed concerns over a single exit in the planned Waterfall Canyon subdivision, a single-family residential development. Councilors were voting to approve an amended plat for the project that renews the unbuilt portion into 320 future lots, in five phases. It is located south of Spring Creek Road and east of Blue Lake Drive.
Murphy said the city is to extend 6375 Road, creating a second entrance point to help drain the subdivision. Long-term plans for 6375 Road are to connect it to East Oak Grove Road, Murphy said.
Previous plans had a connection to Orchard Road, but that has been scrapped to mitigate the potential burden on a county road, Murphy added.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press