The city voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve a proposed contract award totaling $106,726 for work at La Raza Park.
Proposed improvements to the park include replacement of the existing basketball court, the addition of solar lighting, seating, and a small amount of sidewalk.
Contract administration and project management will be performed by the City of Montrose Public Works department.
According to Public Works Manager Jim Scheid, the City of Montrose has been working with the La Raza Park neighborhood on a concept plan for improvements to the park.
The city awarded the construction contract to Kubokse Construction for the La Raza Sports Court Project, and anticipates ending the project in June.
