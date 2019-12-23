The Sunset Mesa Water Tank will receive more funds to replace the decades-old structure after it was determined that more work needed to be done for the project.
City Council voted unanimously Tuesday for $87,000 to Farnsworth Group for out-of-scope design services associated with the Sunset Mesa Tank Replacement project.
The below-ground water storage tank on Sunset Mesa has been around the 1960s. The storage was nearing the end of its usage as structural damage has caused the need for a new tank, located next to the Sunset Mesa Sports Complex baseball fields.
The Montrose City Council previously voted in 2018 to award a contract to the Farnsworth Group, a national contractor with offices in Denver, Durango, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs, for the amount of around $175,000 for the design of the Sunset Mesa tank replacement project.
Throughout this design effort, numerous out-of-scope items were required for the completion of the project.
In the city council packet, the Farnsworth Group provided detailed information into what changes needed to occur for the water tank project.
The company listed more evaluations and extras services for increased interconnectivity, operational flexibility, operator access and safety needed to be included.
The structure also needed easier access in locating interconnecting piping in the lower level of pump station as that will provide more convenient expansion in the future and safer access for operations staff.
The design will also help staff as it’ll provide a mounted valve actuator system and housing which will be safer and more convenient access. This will require increases in building size and electrical and instrumentation system designs.
It will also complete several design iterations to efficiently connect inlets, outlets and drains of the proposed and future standpipes; as well as additional pumps and drains.
The Farnsworth Group also suggested the project should have designs for potential future additions of disinfection residual control system and forced air ventilation system for THM removal.
The company said the water tank should have added flow metering for both inflow and outflow pipes. Control descriptions should be prepared for the operation of the pumps and the standpipe inflow valve and valving operations, Farnsworth Group wrote.
Finally, the Farnsworth Group determined a splitting project into two separate bid packages while adding contractor coordinator requirements. The intent is to stay away from the general contractor price markup on the tank portion of the project.
Those listed items came out to that aforementioned $87,000 amount.
Mayor Pro-Tem Barbara Bynum said during the city council meeting the changes to the project will help the city save money in the long run.
City councilor Roy Anderson commented that this design will also aid in the possibility of another water tank that needs to be added in the future.
Payment for these expenses would be made exclusively from the water capital improvements fund. The approved 2020 budget included $1.55M to complete the tank’s design and begin its construction. Consistent with the original design contract, all work would be performed on a time and materials, not to exceed basis.
