This story was corrected to show the Colorado Outdoors Project owns the land where the apartments will be located.
City councilors voted unanimously at Tuesday’s city council meeting to approve the Basecamp Planned Development, a development for multiple apartment buildings at the Colorado Outdoors Project land on the north end of town.
Basecamp Subdivision is a proposal for a multifamily development residing on approximately 3.6 acres.
The property is bordered on the east by North Grand Avenue, on the west by the Uncompahgre River, and on the south by the future extension of North 6th St.
The property is part of the MURA project initiated in 2017.
According to Sharp, the Basecamp Planned Development (PD) is being created to replace the Colorado Outdoors Planned Development that the properties were originally a part of.
The Planned Development process, which will allow for construction of multiple apartment buildings, allows for development of large areas of land that may include parks, open space areas, clustered development, shared infrastructure and shared amenities that otherwise might not be achieved if smaller parcels of land were developed independently.
City council will hold their next hearing on the Planned Development process on March 10.
