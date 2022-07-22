City awards $1.5 million contract for new city hall building

Nearly five months after city staff announced plans to purchase the former Main Street Wells Fargo building, city councilors stamped their approval on a $1.5 million award for the future Montrose City Hall.
The award includes a contract with Grand Junction-based FCI Constructors, who will act as construction manager/general contractor (CMGC) for the capital project, an approach Public Works Manager Jim Scheid described as beneficial to maintaining control over the project’s budget and schedule.
The immediate contract with FCI, just over $5,000, is strictly for pre-construction at this point in the project timeline, but will be amended once a project maximum cost is determined, Scheid explained.
The overall project budget will remain at $1.5 million.
“We've used this approach on a couple other projects where it was very beneficial,” Scheid told city councilors during Tuesday’s regular session.
“The amphitheater that we did last year was an example of a time when we used a CMGC approach. It has a lot of benefits as far as schedule and cost control in our design, and that's why in a project like this, it makes a lot of sense to utilize so that we can make sure our design aligns with our budget.”
Using FCI Contractors as both construction manager and general contractor is just one piece of the project’s overarching puzzle.
Asbestos abatement, a process that rolled out in early June, wrapped up work on Wednesday, Scheid confirmed.
Additionally, a roof replacement project is out for bid and the city has selected its project design team.
Estimated costs for the contractor’s scope of work and owner-provided items also includes furniture, IT equipment, the design team and more.
“All of those items are included in the $1.5 million total project cost even though they've already begun,” Scheid said of the project components.
With the $1.5 million award recommendation approved, the city’s construction management team will proceed with the design process in conjunction with FCI’s pre-construction team.
The next goal post, Scheid noted, will be to establish a baseline of project costs to ensure the design remains on budget.
While city councilors continue to weigh options on how to use the current City Hall building on South First Street, the project team hopes to present Montrose with its new City Hall building on February 1, 2023.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone