City awards $1.5 million contract for new city hall building

The City of Montrose purchased the former Wells Fargo Bank building located at 400 East Main Street and will move city hall operations from the current location at 433 S. First St.

 (Courtesy photo/ City of Montrose)

Nearly five months after city staff announced plans to purchase the former Main Street Wells Fargo building, city councilors stamped their approval on a $1.5 million award for the future Montrose City Hall.

The award includes a contract with Grand Junction-based FCI Constructors, who will act as construction manager/general contractor (CMGC) for the capital project, an approach Public Works Manager Jim Scheid described as beneficial to maintaining control over the project’s budget and schedule.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

