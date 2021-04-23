Montrose City Council voted unanimously to approve a contract totaling more than $1.55 million for the construction of the Woodgate Realignment Project.
This includes the award of a construction contract to Mountain Valley Contracting of about $1.46 million; a survey and engineering support contract to Del-Mont Consultants in the amount of $59,100, and Century Link utility relocation expenditures totaling $225,000.
The city unveiled plans for the Woodgate Realignment Project in January and has created a webpage specific to the project on the Moving Montrose Forward site at www.MoveMo.co.
Included on this webpage is a summary of the project, drawings, answers to frequently asked questions, informational videos with background information (project drivers, evaluation of alignment alternatives, project timeline, etc), and contact information for residents to provide feedback on the project.
Also included on the webpage are videos and informational packets from previous city council work session discussions about the project and its associated right-of-way acquisitions.
Construction of the Woodgate Realignment Project was put out for bid in February and were received in March from four contractors. Bid totals presented include a 10-percent contingency.
The realignment construction project also includes the demolition of two vacant houses on Arland Road. Costs for demolition of these houses are included in the construction contract above; however, the scope of work associated with pre-demolition asbestos abatement was still being determined at the time of construction contract bidding.
The city has since completed asbestos evaluations on the properties and estimates the abatement work to cost approximately $60,000.
In order to streamline the completion of this abatement and demolition of the houses, it was recommended that an additional $60,000 in contingency be added to Mountain Valley’s construction contract, bringing the total contract amount to about $1.468 million.
In addition to the award of a construction contract, the award of an engineering support and survey stakeout contract to the project designer, Del-Mont Consultants, was recommended.
This scope of work is budgeted at $59,100 on an as-needed, time-and-materials basis, based on a proposal provided by the consultant.
The realignment of Woodgate Road will also require the relocation of several communications cabinets in conflict with the new roadway. This work is estimated to cost $225,000 payable to the utility owner, CenturyLink.
