Another event is in the books, and the City of Montrose is calling it a success.
The two-day FUNC, Fun on the Uncompahgre, Fest was held this past weekend at the Montrose Water Sports Park located in Riverbottom Park. Friday and Saturday were packed with live music, vendors and fun on the river.
The event started Friday night with live music from Dave’s Fault and Living on a Bad Name (Bon Jovi tribute band). Camping was also offered in the outfield of the softball fields courtesy of the Montrose Recreation District.
There was a lot of positive feedback from those who camped, many of whom are interested in having two days of camping instead of one, said Alexis Foran, the city’s community events coordinator. Two days of camping will be considered as the city plans the event for next year, as it could be a plus for water competitors as well as spectators.
Friday night’s events were a good way to set the stage for the main events Saturday, she added.
Saturday’s water fun began with downriver races (kayak, SUP, raft and inflatable kayak) and continued with the FUNC-y Parade and cross races (SUP, boater and kayak). But it wasn’t all about water sports, Foran said, there were a number of vendors which included charities, food, The Montrose Regional LIbrary Bookmobile and vendors who showcased the other ways to utilize the river.
Live music continued Saturday with: Ulterior Motive, Neon Sky, Donny Morales and The Big Wind and Paizley Park (Prince tribute band). These are legit bands for this area, Foran said, and those who live here and in the region love and hunger for live music, she said.
“That (Paizley Park performing) was the best part for me,” Foran said. “Just because I can’t even tell you how much fun everyone was having and the energy that was brought by Paizley Park and how responsive Montrose was to that. So that was really fun to see.”
Although there were a few other events going on in the region, Foran said this event was well attended with several thousand people coming through the park. Some folks pointed to the fact that there were so many other things going on but she said they have such a unique event, it attracts people from all over despite other events going on.
The city is excited and feels good about changing the event from one day to two days, Foran said. There are already talks about which bands to book for next year, and other ways to make FUNC Fest even more successful.
“We were very pleased with the results of all the hard work everyone’s put into making FUNC Fest happen,” Foran said. “It very successful and well received.”
Monica Garcia is the news editor for the Montrose Daily Press.
