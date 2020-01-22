City clarifies grocery sales tax in Montrose

The City of Montrose will continue to collect a retail sales tax on groceries and does not plan to implement a property tax.
Following questions and concerns from the community, the Montrose City Council and city staff hosted a meeting Monday to discuss the city’s sales tax on groceries and to answer questions from the public.
The first portion of the meeting was a presentation by Ann Morgenthaler, assistant city manager, about the basics of retail tax in Montrose: the information was also available in a packet at the meeting and on the city’s website.
The current city sales tax rate on groceries in Montrose is 3.88%, and the total sales tax rate on groceries is 5.63%, broken down into 3% for the City of Montrose, 0.58% for the City of Montrose Public Safety Sales Tax (approved by voters in November 2019), 0.3% for the Montrose Recreation District (collected by the City of Montrose), 1% for Montrose County and 0.75% for the Montrose County Public Safety Sales Tax.
The State of Colorado has a 2.9% retail tax that does not apply to the state’s definition of a “grocery” as “food purchased for human consumption at home” and “seeds and plants which produce food for human consumption.” Retail taxes on groceries also do not apply to those who qualify for state or federal assistance that exempts them from grocery sales tax.
Morgenthaler addressed a concern from the community that the City of Montrose had an additional tax exclusively on groceries in addition to regular retail tax — she emphasized that the grocery tax was the same as the rest of the city retail tax.
“This 3.88% [city tax] is the same tax that when I buy shoes, I pay that tax on the tangible property of my shoes,” Morgenthaler said during the presentation.
Morgenthaler explained that sales tax is a stream of revenue for the city “to consistently receive revenue that is sensitive to economic increasing and decreasing cycles,” according to the informational packet memo.
“Generally, sales tax is responsive to growth, that’s especially true with groceries,” Morgenthaler said during the meeting. “It’s also a reliable and consistent revenue stream... [governments] are able to provide at least minimal consistent services to a community instead of having an incredibly sharp decline.”
Morgenthaler also explained that because the city does not collect a property tax, it relies on sales tax to provide basic operations.
“In Montrose, this is especially important because the city does not collect a property tax, so we don’t have any other taxing mechanism in order to gain revenue to pay for services,” Morgenthaler said. “Sales tax makes up 73% of our General Fund revenues, and that’s how we fund all of our operations like street maintenance and park maintenance.”
The presentation continued to say that because the sales tax applies to everyone who purchases groceries (aside from those qualifying for exemptions) -- including residents of neighboring counties who shop in Montrose and tourists -- the residents of the city of Montrose only pay a portion of the total tax revenue but “benefit from 100% of the sales tax collected.”
Morgenthaler explained that residents of smaller communities such as Ouray and San Miguel counties do much of their grocery shopping at “big box” stores in Montrose, thus contributing to the city’s total sales tax revenue despite living in a separate municipality.
“City of Montrose residents are paying for about a third of our overall purchases, and our city is recovering the entire pie’s worth of sales tax revenue and putting it to work for our community members and also tourists and regional residents too,” Morgenthaler said during the presentation.
The final unit of the presentation discussed the potential impacts of repealing the grocery sales tax. According to the presentation and informational packet, the exemption of groceries from sales tax would “result in an estimated loss of revenue equal to $3.9 million,” exceeding the estimated $3.1 million gained from the 0.58% Public Safety Sales Tax, based on 2020 budget estimates.
After the informational presentation, the session broke out for a Q&A. The public wrote down questions on small sheets of paper and posted them to boards at the front of the room, where Ann Morgenthaler and City Manager Bill Bell either provided answers or referred the inquiries to another party with more information.
In response to the question, “Who decides how general funds are spent?” Morgenthaler explained that the City Council ultimately determines the allocation of general funds, taking into consideration proposals from city staff and input from the community. Information about the city budget and spending is also available online.
Morgenthaler and Bell also clarified that the data in the informational packet came from using a 60% estimate across the board for grocery sales at stores that sold other items, such as Walmart and Target.
Another question, which Bell said was received often, asked, “Why are county residents not allowed to vote on food taxes when they shop in the city?” The presentation had previously estimated that about two-thirds of the retail sales tax revenue came from outside the city’s residents.
“It’s just the way our system of government in the United States is set up,” Bell said during the answer session. “For the most part, you have to live in the jurisdiction. Where your primary residence is is where you get to vote.” He emphasized that public meetings are held to encourage non-city residents to make their input heard.
Another question asked why Montrose collected a sales tax instead of a property tax.
“If you do a property tax, only citizens of Montrose pay that property tax. Right now, as was outlined, half or more on groceries and retail sales in our community comes in from those who don’t live within the city limits,” Bell said. “Property tax puts everything on our residents, sales tax spreads it out. And a lot of people say sales tax is a more equitable tax because you have to stay in your house, and the value of your house is out of your control, it’s market-driven.”
In order to collect a property tax, the city would have to go to a public vote. Bell said both the City Council and city staff did not want to implement it, making Montrose one of 10 municipalities in the state to not have a property tax.
