The Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club could receive $600,000 in a community block development grant through the state, to help it build its own facility.
Last week during its work session, the City of Montrose discussed acting as the pass-through, or fiscal agent, for the grant application through the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.
If successful, the grant will boost the capital funding already raised, said the club’s executive director, Bud Taylor.
“We’re doing very well. We’ve probably raised about $800,000,” he said.
The club hopes to build a 20,000 square-foot facility on East Niagara Road, which will be used for the activities and programs it provides, in a safe and constructive environment, to youths in Montrose and Olathe. The additional room will help the club serve more kids and cut down on a waiting list that is about two years long.
The project cost is between $3 million and $4 million and the capital campaign aims to raise between $1 million and $1.25 million. Grants and a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan are other hoped-for funding streams.
“Once those pieces are confirmed, we can start doing some of the construction pieces,” Taylor said.
For more information about the club, volunteering, or the capital campaign, visit bcbgc.com. Anyone with in-kind help available for the building project, or ideas in that regard, can contact Taylor at 970-901-8688.
