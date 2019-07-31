Starting today, there will be a closure and the beginning of a waterline replacement in two areas around town.

Contractors will be closing the northbound lane of Rio-Grande Avenue to through traffic between Riverbottom Drive and Chocolate Avenue. The southbound lane will not be closed and access to businesses there will be available.

This closure will be done to complete the final tie-in for a new trunk line sewer project

Contractors will also be starting to replace a waterline along Hillcrest Drive between Miami Road and Sunnyside Road. After the waterline has been replaced, the pavement will be resurfaced.

The work to the waterline is scheduled to be complete prior to the opening of the Miami-Hillcrest roundabout. Drivers can expect additional road closures and lane shifts in this area, but there will be access to residences along Birch and Cherry streets, as well as to the Black Canyon Golf Course.

Questions regarding either project can be directed to civil engineer Ryan Cushenan at 970-240-1485.

