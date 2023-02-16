City council approves CASA's preliminary planned development for supportive housing

This map highlights the lot for CASA's preliminary planned development for supportive housing, located on and adjacent to "I-1" Light Industrial District zones (Courtesy photo/City of Montrose agenda)

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the 7th Judicial District’s supportive housing project, planned on 7.47 acres off North San Juan Avenue, won unanimous approval from Montrose City Council for its preliminary planned development.

The council’s vote followed review by the city planning committee.



