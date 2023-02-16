City council approves CASA's preliminary planned development for supportive housing

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the 7th Judicial District’s supportive housing project, planned on 7.47 acres off North San Juan Avenue, won unanimous approval from Montrose City Council for its preliminary planned development.
The council’s vote followed review by the city planning committee.
The property will include 45 housing units for young adults and others at risk, as well as a community center.
“CASA of the 7th Judicial District is very appreciative of the support seen for the project as it moved through the city planning committee and before the city council for final approval,” Chief Executive Officer of CASA Carlton Mason told the Montrose Daily Press.
CASA has already built two supportive housing projects: 1st Place on 2nd Street in Montrose and 1st Place in Delta. These current projects house individuals aged 18 to 24 who are either at risk of homelessness or are in the process of being released from foster care. 1st Place in Montrose includes eight units and a common room.
The proposed project off San Juan will have 30 supportive housing units, 15 of which will be for youth at risk, Mason said at the Feb. 7 city council meeting.
Three of the other units will be temporary or short-term housing for families and individuals who are also at risk of homelessness. The final 12 units are at 80% Area Median Income (AMI). This means that households with income at or below the 80% of AMI can live in these units affordably. In other words, these households will be able to live there without spending more than 30% of their income on rent and bills.
“As an organization we are definitely diverse,” Mason said.
While CASA of the 7th Judicial District started in 2000 with the use of court appointed special advocates for neglected children, it has since expanded to much more. Along with a focus on advocacy for children, CASA provides supervised visitation, parenting classes, mental health services, and now supportive housing for youth and families at risk.
City planner William Reis told city council that although this development will remain under single ownership by CASA, it still requires a planned development application due to the multiple residential buildings within a single lot. With the planned development being the same as with a subdivision despite this single ownership, informal sketches of the plans were brought to the planning commission in December for feedback.
“The preliminary PD (planned development) went to planning commission on Jan. 25, where they made a recommendation of approval to city council,” said Reis.
City council’s ultimate approval came with the stipulation that the lot is not used for tents, temporary structures, or cars being used as housing.
“This community continues to show a great amount of support for the children, youth, and young adults we are fortunate to serve,” Mason told the Daily Press.
Rhiannon Bergman is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone