City council approves increase for critical audiovisual equipment design at new public safety complex

Montrose City Council agreed to boost the contract for design consultant work necessary for the public safety complex, which is expected to break ground sometime in April and end in a modern police facility.
The contract amendment for Blythe Group & Co. is for audiovisual design — an additional $31,618 — and specialized furniture procurement ($34,860). These services were included in the overall bid, but at the time, the city did not act on them, because staff wanted to see whether these elements could be handled in-house, or procured elsewhere for less, Jim Scheid, Public Works director, said Tuesday.
It turned out that Blythe already has an established network for furniture procurement and can provide specialized audiovisual design more effectively than the city could, Scheid said after Councilor Roy Anderson asked him to explain to the public that the contract amendment “is not just an afterthought.”
“This is actually something Blythe included in their original proposal as an alternate,” Scheid said. “We didn’t necessarily ask for it when we asked for their proposals, but it’s something they included as items they have provided in other projects and something they had a lot of experience in.”
The city’s owner’s team determined Blythe is best suited for audiovisual design. Hiring another consultant would require training that consultant on what the building design is and how the police department operates — things Blythe already knows, Scheid said.
Additionally, different parts of the new complex have different and specific furnishing and audiovisual needs.
“We don’t have the connections for furniture procurement. It’s a very specialized field. It does make sense to use Blythe and their connections,” Scheid said.
Councilor Dave Frank said the city would have ended up spending more, had it tried to pursue these needs on its own.
“So in effect, we are indeed actually saving money, even though we are adding to their contact?” he said, prompting Scheid to confirm that was so.
Audio and visual design is specialized and for a police building, different types of screens and interactive equipment are needed for, say, an interview room than for an office.
The consultant informs the city where the specific systems need placed and the audiovisual designer dives into the details, down to the type of cameras and wiring required, Police Chief Blaine Hall said.
Citing world cases in which systems have been compromised, Hall said it’s critical for the safety complex’s to be secure.
“We don’t want police department cameras to be potentially hacked. We’re building this building to be usable for the next 50 years and really want to make sure what we are purchasing is going to last us a while, and that’s especially hard when it comes to technology, as you can imagine,” he said.
Councilor David Bowman noted the city has already purchased body cameras for officers.
“We have to make sure the cameras and equipment we already purchased fit with what we’re going to buy in the future. That’s really a key, that those police cameras work with everything else in the building,” he said.
Councilors unanimously approved the Blythe contract increase, taking it from a total of $764,198 to $830,676. Funding comes from the public safety fund that was established after citizens voted in a sales tax increase for public safety, to include the multi-million dollar public safety complex, more equipment, and more police officers.
The amount paid under the contract amendment will be tracked with all expenses related to constructing the public safety complex.
The building is well into its schematic design phase, Hall told the Montrose Daily Press prior to city council’s Tuesday meeting, and the city is moving forward with pricing materials.
“One of the big challenges we discovered and are trying to work through with Blythe and Shaw (Construction) is that due to COVID-19, construction material costs are way up. That is something we are trying to manage as best we can, based on the budget,” Hall said.
“April is right around the corner. I don’t know that the COVID situation will be much better. I’m hoping the timing is correct, where construction materials will come down in price, but due to people all around the United States who aren’t currently manufacturing those products, I think there will be a large backlog,” he added.
Hall said construction remains on schedule for now.
