Plans for construction of the Cerise Park Rotary Amphitheater are set to begin March 1, 2021.

The Rotary Amphitheater project was approved during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

The city awarded $3.2 million of budgeted funds for construction of an amphitheater at Cerise Park.

The project included the award of a contract with Stryker and Company, Inc., who will serve as Construction Manager and General Contractor.

Public Works Manager Jim Scheid said that the priority and challenge of the construction project was to “create as little environmental impact as possible.”

Public comments advocated for further review of the environmental measures set in place for the project, citing concerns for negative environmental impact on the ecological system in Cerise Park.

The amphitheater is scheduled for total completion by Nov. 1.

