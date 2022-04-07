Because just over one in four eligible voters participated in the municipal election Tuesday night, Ed Ulibarri was “pleasantly surprised” that he received enough votes to win over the incumbent for the District 2 seat.
Still, Ulibarri thought that the turnout should have been higher — local politics has a direct impact on people’s lives and also affects people outside of Montrose who do their shopping in town.
Just two of the seats were contested in the Montrose City Council election Tuesday night. Ulibarri unseated Anthony Russo, the incumbent, in the District 2 race, while current mayor Doug Glaspell held onto his District 1 seat despite a challenge from Paul Arbogast.
Ulibarri and Glaspell both won over their opponents with approximately 60% of the votes in the race, according to unofficial results.
Ulibarri also served on the city council from 1998-2002 and 2004-2008. Despite his previous experience, he is going to approach his new term with fresh eyes: so much has changed in the past 14 years.
“I’m pretending like I’m new to the whole experience,” Ulibarri said.
Ulibarri will be sworn in on April 19, according to the city website.
Russo had been on the District 2 seat for less than a year after he was appointed, but he had been on the Montrose Planning Commission for six years before that. He said he was saddened that he couldn’t serve on the council for the full term, but extended his congratulations to Ulibarri.
“I was just hitting my stride and I think there’s a lot of good things that have been left on the table. However, I know that Ed is passionate about Montrose and he’s been here for a long time — I think he’s going to do a good job,” Russo said.
Russo is not sure about any future political aspirations, but he said he wants to continue serving the community as an individual, instead of as a council of five.
Arbogast thanked his supporters and extended his congratulations to Glaspell. Arbogast also said that the turnout in the election was disappointing.
“I know a lot of people don’t do local elections but they’ll vote on a national level, and I keep saying you’re one of millions in a national election — here, you’re one of 13,000. Your voice has a bigger say and it has a more direct impact on your life,” Arbogast said.
He doesn’t know if he will run again — he also ran for the at-large council in 2020 — but did not want to rule anything out.
Arbogast said that he would like to get back to writing articles for the Montrose Mirror, where he was the previous publisher, and paying close attention to city council “probably closer than I have before,” he said.
Glaspell said that moving forward, he wants to focus on the same issues that the council has been working on, such as infrastructure and housing.
“I’m anxious to get back to work and quit worrying about the election,” Glaspell said.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.