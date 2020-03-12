One topic seemed to dominate Tuesday’s Montrose City Council candidate forum: where those vying for spots on the council would direct municipal funding, as well as what programs or projects they would choose to fund less — or not at all.
The League of Women Voters hosted a forum, during which the candidates made campaign statements and discussed issues of importance, including answering questions from the audience.
The forum began with opening statements from each of the 11 candidates. Following basic introductions, many of the themes in the statements focused on advocating for taxpayers and increasing communication.
Bill Bennett, who is running for the District IV seat, said he would like to look at decreasing sales tax.
“I personally am not fond of doing what others do because they’ve done it,” Bennett said. “Why [should we] have a sales tax at 8.5 percent just because it’s in the middle of the crowd? Why do we have to have any? Maybe we don’t. I would like to explore the differences between zero and 8.5.”
Dave Frank, also running for the District IV seat, said he would direct additional funding to improvements in the Tortilla Flats neighborhood, as well as improving the city’s overall function.
“To me, it’s an absolute crying shame that they don’t have sidewalks and crosswalks for the children in that area,” Frank said. “I would like to make sure our area of focus remains on our infrastructure.”
Yvonne Meek, running for the at-large seat, said she strongly disagrees with taxpayer funding for the Colorado Outdoors project and would direct public funding away from the development.
“I would directly unfund the Colorado Outdoors project,” Meek said. “That’s your taxpayer dollars going to a luxury development with homes that most of the average citizens won’t be able to afford.”
Ed Ulibarri, also seeking the at-large seat, said the city needs to first address its debt situation in order to make significant changes in taxes.
“We need to look at what our debt ratio is and maybe try to consolidate that to get it back to normal,” Ulibarri said. “I talked to someone in Delta recently about why they don't have a sales tax on food, and the first thing that came out of his mouth was, ‘we’re not as hefty indebted as the city of Montrose.’”
The first audience question asked how candidates would approach gender diversity and equity if elected.
Barbara Bynum, who currently holds the at-large seat and is running for re-election, said, “For starters, let’s make sure to elect women to city council because representation matters.” Her statement was met with applause from the audience. The moderators later told the public not to applaud for individual candidates or audience members in order to maintain fairness.
Roy Anderson, who is again running for the District III seat, reiterated a common theme among the candidates: that education and training, much of which is already implemented locally, is the key to embracing diversity.
“We do have a lot of training and classes that are mandatory for city staff, so I know for certain that any form of discrimination is not tolerated and shouldn’t be,” Anderson said.
Another audience question came from Dave Frank’s son, who asked that if the grocery sales tax was eliminated, where the candidates would draw money to continue to fund city functions and programs.
“A grocery sales tax is, by economists’ definition, a tax against the poor,” Bennett said. “We should learn how to cope with that half of the people in this town, [the] kids have to have aid to get lunch.”
Meek, who felt the question was directed at her, said she disagreed with the grocery tax and that if the city has found ways to fund projects such as MURA, it can find a creative way to make up for the loss of a grocery sales tax.
“I think it's immoral to tax food, whether you’re rich or poor,” Meek said. “There’s plenty of other taxes that we’re already paying that will not go away.”
Bynum, Ulibarri and Anderson said that while the citizens have a right to vote to eliminate the grocery tax, it currently serves many functions and is necessary to maintain economic stability and quality of life in multiple areas.
The next audience question addressed the magnesium chloride storage tanks in Tortilla Flats, and how candidates would have changed the level of communication around the project.
The candidates agreed that while city council had little control over the situation, information should have been more easily accessible. Bynum said that in future similar situations, she hopes the city will get answers earlier on in the process to get information out to constituents sooner.
“That was super frustrating to watch dirt move around and not be able to get any answers from the railroad company,” Bynum said. “We, as a city, could be more proactive when we see dirt being moved around, even though it didn't need a building permit, even though it didn’t need a change of zoning, even though it’s private property.”
Another audience question inquired about online attacks on the city manager, Bill Bell, and how council candidates planned to continue to work with him.
Most candidates agreed that Bell was performing well as city manager and that while they might disagree with him on some issues, they looked forward to working with him. Candidate Charli Oswald, also in the running for the at-large slot on council, said that at worst, Bell could be “too optimistic about how fast the community can grow,” but that he is an “asset to the city.” Bennett expressed concern about what he saw as the lack of financial transparency around Bell’s position.
The next question asked candidates if they had been attending council meetings to understand the full extent of the job.
Most candidates said they attended regular council operations either recently or in the past. Merri Brennecke, running for District IV, said she has not attended the meetings in person due to her nursing career, but stays updated by watching televised sessions and reading through the packets.
The final question addressed the pending closure of the Russell Stover candy factory and store, and what candidates planned to do about the leftover building and land.
Candidates agreed that because the building belongs to Russell Stover, it will be the company’s responsibility to either sell or demolish the building in a safe way. Candidates said it will not be the city’s responsibility to ensure cleanup of the property.
Bynum, Brennecke and Oswald said that the more immediate concern was the loss of jobs and economic impact of the closure.
Due to the time restrictions, closing statements were then made by the candidates before the forum concluded.
Wednesday, the candidates gathered once again for another informational session at The Forum, a weekly meeting of community interest topics. The candidates each had three to five minutes to make introductions and communicate their stances on certain topics.
Ballots for the City of Montrose municipal election will be mailed out March 16, and votes must be received by 7 p.m. on April 7. Voters residing within the city of Montrose can vote for one candidate for each district, as well as on the Black Hills Colorado Gas ballot measure.
