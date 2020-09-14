The Montrose City Council discussed the details of several renovation and infrastructure projects around town during a work session Monday.
The council heard information about potential infrastructure improvements around the La Raza Park neighborhood and at the park as well as sidewalk construction along North 9th and 4th streets.
City Manager Bill Bell addressed the council ahead of the presentations and said, “We are excited to bring some ideas before the city council to enhance the neighborhood over in that part of our community.”
Montrose City Engineer Scott Murphy said the three main topics that routinely come up in discussion are improvements of streets, parks and sidewalks. Murphy provided project overviews and the potential benefit for the community from the completion.
One of the proposed projects would be constructing a sidewalk along North 9th Street. While there are sidewalks along Grand Avenue, Murphy said there is no good connectivity across Townsend Avenue and to neighborhoods on the east side of the road.
“If we were to do a sidewalk project on 9th, the lines on this map are our right of way,” he said.
When the town plats were originally implemented, the vision was detached sidewalks and a boulevard. If the council proceeded with the project, they would have to decide if the sidewalks would be attached to the roadway or detached to maintain the boulevard.
“The advantage of the detached are it gives you a place to store snow and it opens a gap between the street and the sidewalk to plow snow up onto,” Murphy said. “They are generally much more comfortable, so people feel a little better buffer there because they’re not right up alongside the traffic.”
The disadvantage is the maintenance of the boulevard strip. The boulevard is typically weed barrier and gravel, like what is in place on the Sunny Side roundabouts.
One of the challenges with this project for the city is taking back their right of ways where residents and businesses have built structures or landscapes that would preclude a sidewalk from going through the area.
On the north side of North 9th Street and to the west of Townsend Avenue, there are fewer barriers the city would have to go through as far as structures and landscapes. To install sidewalks, gutters and boulevard from the sidewalk to the U-Haul office would cost approximately $80,000 to $100,000.
“It’s a relatively easy project to implement, low invasive and relatively low cost with a direct benefit to the neighborhood,” he said.
The council voiced support for the plan.
Heading east, the city would have to collaborate with the Union Pacific Railroad and Colorado Department of Transportation to extend the sidewalk across the railroad tracks to Townsend Avenue. It would also impact local businesses’ driveways.
“We would have to build a pedestrian friendly ADA compliant crossing in conjunction with the railroad,” Murphy said. “So, there’s kind of a layer of complication there.”
At the Townsend intersection, there is also limited space to put a ramp since there is a utility pole in the way. Work in that area would be communicated with CDOT.
“It makes sense to me to connect the sidewalk that’s next to the roundabout to that existing sidewalk that was built a while ago,” Mayor Barbara Bynum said. “It sounds like the most bang for the buck.”
Bynum said it’s important for the council to hear nearby residents’ thoughts on the project to ensure a sidewalk would be welcomed.
Mayor Pro-tem Doug Glaspell also supported the plan.
“I like your idea, like my colleagues here, for this section of 9th,” Glaspell said. “Mainly that’s to help people get to the west. It has nothing to do to help them get to school if we just do that segment.”
The sidewalk would provide residents access to the trail system.
That additional portion of sidewalk would add approximately $100,000 to the project’s cost.
Murphy also discussed work on North 4th Street, which would require the city to address more encroachment issues along the right of way. Residents are currently using those boulevard areas for parking in front of their residence. If the city proceeded to install sidewalks and a boulevard, Murphy said there would still be enough room for residents to parallel park along N 4th Street.
To construct sidewalks on both sides would cost approximately $200,000, despite the presence of sidewalks in areas.
“A lot of these aren’t to a standard or are crumbled so there are some that we could salvage, but for the most part, you would be looking at a lot of redoes and getting ramps in place so they are ADA compliant,” Murphy said.
The city has right of ways up until the railroad along the street, which Murphy said would be easily doable. It would cost another $30,000 to $40,000 to cross the railroad and build ramps.
The council also discussed straightening North 4th Street across the railroad tracks. Ann Morgenthaler, assistant city manager, said she contacted Union Pacific to discuss the potential of construction around that railroad crossing in February.
“Among other things we were asking Union Pacific about additional improvements to the track there, which would help pedestrians, cars and cyclists cross and they indicated they would upgrade to a concrete crossing there with a 50/50 cost share with the city,” Morgenthaler said.
The city’s cost for that project was not known.
They also discussed straightening the road, but Morgenthaler said Union Pacific indicated that would render the yard unusable.
“They said they would have to move the switch for the railroad, which would render the yard infrastructure unusable and we cannot support that,” she said.
Bynum said the next step would be for the council to walk down the streets to see the impacts on the ground. That walk is open to the public and the council welcomes community feedback on the projects.
Jim Sceid also presented the council information about updating the basketball hoops, benches and lighting at La Raza Park. The basketball court was identified as the area of focus for the project. There was also discussion about pouring detached sidewalks around the parameter of the park. The estimated cost for the project without the sidewalks is $80,000. With the sidewalks, the cost would be around $130,000.
As the city continues to work through the planning phases for the projects, they welcome community feedback.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.