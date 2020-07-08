City council discusses renewal of existing DMEA franchise agreement, which will likely appear on Nov. 3 ballot

Montrose City Council discussed the ballot question for renewal of the DMEA franchise agreement during the July 6 work session, which “governs the sale of electricity to DMEA’s members within Montrose city limits.”
The current agreement was voted on in 2001 and will expire in April of next year. Renewal of an existing franchise agreement or establishment of a new one must be approved by Montrose voters. The process is currently in the initial stages, and once authorized to be on the Nov. 3 ballot, the agreement will be reviewed by city council before going to voters.
“We’re not approving the language of it, we’re simply talking about the fact that we’re being aware of the fact that it’s upcoming and we’ll be voting to put it on a ballot, and voters will then be looking at it,” said Mayor Barbara Bynum. “There’s a lot of details still about the actual agreement, but that isn’t what we’re talking about right now.”
City council will consider a resolution during the July 21 regular meeting to let the Montrose County Clerk know of their intention to include the question on the ballot. They will review the proposed agreement on August 3 and the language on August 18.
“Right now, as staff, we’re working with DMEA and also outside counsel on the terms of this franchise agreement, but in the meantime, the city does need to tell the county clerk that we’d like to have an item on their ballot for the November election,” said Ann Morgenthaler, assistant city manager.
Council member Dave Frank asked if the ballot language would be relatively similar to the current franchise agreement, and Morgenthaler said that some things would be changed to reflect the 20 years that have passed since the approval of the current agreement, but the agreement would remain the same for the most part.
“You’ll likely see some changes,” Morganthaler said. “It’s always been the goal of DMEA and the city to keep the agreement substantially the same as the agreement that’s in place right now.”
In the spring of 2019, DMEA requested assurance from the city about the future renewal of the agreement in light of their exit from Tri-State Generation & Transmission Association and new agreement with Guzman Energy (which was officially transitioned July 1 of this year), but because it was too early for the city to renew the agreement, they instead entered a Memorandum of Understanding to “assure DMEA of the City’s intent to enter into good faith negotiations on the matter.”
Morgenthaler explained that the cost of the ballot question would most likely be paid by DMEA, as is typical of franchise agreements.
“I’m working to get that cost from the county,” Morgenthaler said. “Our understanding is in times like this, the entity seeking the franchise agreement pays the full cost, and so that’s what we are proposing to DMEA as well.”
Frank asked for confirmation that DMEA was aware of the cost of the ballot question and is “on board” with taking it on.
“It’s standard industry practice to put a clause in the contract that they are responsible for it. It’s one of the things I’m expecting they will do,” explained City Attorney Steve Alcorn. “It is to DMEA’s advantage to put it on this ballot because the cost gets split between everybody that is putting on the election. This will be about as cheap of an election as they can have. ...When you’re looking at a 20-year agreement at the scale we are, the $10,000 or so that an election costs is pretty small potatoes.”
More details on the DMEA franchise agreement will be available closer to the election.
