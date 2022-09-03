Gone Fishing Arcade, one of two adult-gaming businesses remaining after the city passed a temporary moratorium on such businesses last year, is shown on Feb. 16, 2022. (Justin Tubbs/Montrose Daily Press)
Nearly a year following the city’s abrupt halt on new adult gaming businesses in town, city councilors are slated to review another extension of the moratorium as city staff awaits guidance from the state.
The current moratorium, which temporarily bars new adult-gaming, or gambling, businesses, and prevents existing ones from opening in new locations in the city limits, is set to expire Sept. 21, one year after the original moratorium was passed and months after an earlier extension, in March. If Montrose City Council approves the extension, new gaming businesses will be banned until Sept. 21, 2023.
In passing the moratorium last year, city council said there was a “clear and present danger” from criminal conduct occurring at some of the businesses, which had generated multiple police calls, including calls reporting assaults and drug offenses.
City officials could not immediately be reached Friday for comment, but the moratorium has offered a “pretty dramatic decrease” in adult gaming participation, according to City of Montrose Mayor Dave Frank.
An adult gaming arcade is defined by the city as a business location, to include private clubs that features slot machines, gambling devices, simulated gambling devices or any machine or device that accepts money, cards, virtual currency, tokens or similar payment and which then compensates players with money, redeemable game credits or anything of value.
“We have seen (improvement) because we had four of these gaming establishments in Montrose,” Frank said of the four businesses impacted by the ban last year (TapIn Adult Skills Gaming; Spin N Win; Mad Skillz and Gone Fishing).
All but one of the businesses has closed or moved out of town, the mayor said on Friday. The ordinance’s language specifies that existing adult gaming businesses cannot relocate from their current locations, cannot employ or admit anyone under 21, and if they close, they cannot reopen while the moratorium is in effect.
“We still have quite a bit of issues and police call outs on that remaining business, which is one of the reasons why we’re issuing a new moratorium,” Frank said of the upcoming vote.
Montrose city staffers, in previous extension requests, cited a need for more time as they assessed the impacts from adult arcade-style gaming businesses. Staff have also sought clarity from the Colorado Attorney General’s office on legal issues surrounding regulations for these businesses.
Frank noted that the city issued the moratorium with the intent of pursuing the temporary ban with legislative action through the state legislature.
“The state legislature (gave) the Gaming Commission Association authority over this gray area gaming,” Frank said of the recent legislature. “Because of the state’s new legislation, the state hasn’t really had time to explore what that means: What authority they have, what areas they can crack down on, what areas they want to crack down on and so on.”
The Colorado Gaming Association previously held authority over Cripple Creek, Black Hawk and Central City, Colorado towns in which gambling is legal.
As the city waits for clear guidance from the state on how to regulate gambling in a municipality, staff are requesting to renew the temporary suspension in place instead of issuing a full moratorium.
“We’re going to just renew the moratorium we already had in place to get the state time to clarify what their position is, how they’re going to handle it and what areas they’re going to really kind of clamp down on,” Frank said.
City councilors will vote on the extension during the next regular meeting, on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Councilors will also consider a number of other items, including the creation of the Montrose Veterans Plaza within Cerise Park as well as a $237,519 contract with Stryker & Co. for the construction of a new dais and new carpet and paint in city council chambers.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
