City council vote points to extension of adult-gaming business ban

Gone Fishing Arcade, one of two adult-gaming businesses remaining after the city passed a temporary moratorium on such businesses last year, is shown on Feb. 16, 2022. (Justin Tubbs/Montrose Daily Press)

Nearly a year following the city’s abrupt halt on new adult gaming businesses in town, city councilors are slated to review another extension of the moratorium as city staff awaits guidance from the state.

The current moratorium, which temporarily bars new adult-gaming, or gambling, businesses, and prevents existing ones from opening in new locations in the city limits, is set to expire Sept. 21, one year after the original moratorium was passed and months after an earlier extension, in March. If Montrose City Council approves the extension, new gaming businesses will be banned until Sept. 21, 2023.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

