The Montrose City Council voted Tuesday to go ahead with two construction and survey/engineering contracts — that total over $1 million — to two local companies for the renovation of Riverbottom Drive.
Skip Huston Construction was awarded $988,458.79 for revamping the roadway while Del-Mont Consultants was given $45,000 for an engineering support and survey stakeout contract.
Riverbottom Drive has been one of two entry points to enter the Baldrige Park complex, but its roadway has presented issues over the past few years. Additionally, the road is the only exit from the parks complex that includes the city’s Cerise, Sunset Mesa and Riverbottom, along with the Montrose Recreation District’s Ute Field, McNeil Field and Holly Park.
With the vote, Riverbottom Drive will close down starting Aug. 26, and cars will be detoured to Apollo Road so as to get access to Baldridge Park, said Montrose City Engineer Scott Murphy.
Riverbottom Drive will then open up as a gravel road in March 2020 in time for the spring sports program. It’ll be closed again later that spring so the pavement can be poured down, Murphy said.
Murphy said Skip Huston, with its new owner Marty Guy, has done previously done work with the city and will do a fine job with this project.
Del-Mont helped with the design of the new roadway and because of the staff’s expertise, he would like to have “them on-call” for any potential issue that could arise, Murphy said.
“(We would like) to have them handle any project survey so we have continuity between design and construction,” he said.
The City of Montrose and Montrose Recreation District got a funding boost for the projects through a $500,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs back in December 2018.
Murphy previously told the Montrose Daily Press that, on the city’s side, Riverbottom Drive roadway needs improvement. The Riverbottom entrance has two main issues: congestion when turning onto Rio Grande Avenue and flooding, he said.
Currently, the street is only a two-lane road, but the project would expand it to three. For drivers who want to get onto Rio Grande Avenue, there would be both right and left-turn lanes.
Added on-street parking and sidewalks will be built on each side, Murphy said. Additionally, the intersection will now include flashing crosswalk signs for those crossing Rio Grande.
Murphy said the new crosswalk is more important now due to the City of Montrose’ Connect People to Their Trails project, which is expected to bring more people out on that part of the road.
“We want to increase the safety for that,” he said.
MRD will work concurrently to rebuild Holly Park and make several refinements: adding a multi-purpose field, playground equipment, enhanced handball courts and colorfully painted courts to encourage creative play. Additional improvements will include the removal of unsafe and unusable elements such as the outdated sand volleyball and tennis courts.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
