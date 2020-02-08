At the regular Montrose City Council meeting on Feb. 4, an incentive grant agreement with Geyser Technologies was passed with four votes in favor and one vote in opposition. The maximum amount of the grant is $199,500, and the contract lasts until July 31, 2025.
“Geyser Technologies designs and manufactures products that make the most of every drop of water. Their flagship product, Geyser System, is a hot portable shower that uses less than one gallon of water,” stated Geyser Tech in a Feb. 6 press release. “They currently serve the outdoor gear industry and aim to serve the military, natural disaster relief, home healthcare, and outdoor gear industries.”
Geyser Technologies was founded by Jonathan Ballesteros, and the portable shower has been picked up by REI CO-OP.
“We have several products that are currently getting launched in a consumer outdoor gear space,” Ballesteros said, noting that they currently plan to launch in 146 REI CO-OP stores. “We’re actually ahead of schedule in our go-to-market strategy.”
Originally based out of Austin, Texas, Geyser Tech’s goal is to create 98 permanent full-time jobs. Ballesteros said they decided to move the manufacturing center and headquarters of the company to Montrose due to “the wealth of talent and available opportunities.”
“When we develop other technologies, we’re going to be hiring new people to launch those products,” Ballesteros said. “Over the course of the next five years, we plan on going international.”
Council member Roy Anderson emphasized that having the products manufactured in Montrose would help improve the city’s economy and put Montrose on the map, especially considering Ballesteros said during a previous work session that “Made in Montrose, CO” will be printed on the product’s packaging.
“I believe that we have the responsibility to do what we can to improve the economy of Montrose, to create job opportunities,” Anderson said. “This will not only put Montrose on the map globally, but it can contribute to the quality of life.”
Citizens expressed that while they supported Geyser Tech’s ideas, they were concerned about taxpayer money going toward startup businesses while other entrepreneurs had invested their own money. Yvonne Meek, who owns a business in Montrose, said, “As a taxpayer and a business creator myself, I absolutely disagree with incentivizing companies, for us to pay their salaries. There are so many people in Montrose, downtown and around, that have invested their own money into creating businesses… I don’t think it’s fair to the rest of the community.”
Councilors also questioned why the company was seeking assistance from the city rather than other investors. Ballesteros said that he was being strategic about who invested in the company because he does not want jobs to be outsourced through a corporation.
“I recognize that this is the community investing in us. When we accept somebody else's investment we want them to know that we have a shared responsibility to the community of Montrose, and that we’re here for the long-term,” Ballesteros said. “We’re only going to accept investors who align with that objective.”
Mayor Dave Bowman also expressed concern about the current Geyser Tech employee salary of $12.75 an hour, saying he did not believe the wage would be enough to combat the poverty rate and high rent prices in Montrose.
Ballesteros replied that as the company’s CEO, he was getting paid the same $12.75 per hour as his employees and that he plans to raise the salaries and incorporate benefits in the future.
“We, of course, want to launch a company that grows its salaries this year after we get on the other side of a successful product launch,” Ballesteros said. “I’ve been living in the back of a van for two years and putting all my rent money behind this company. I know that pain and I know what that looks like. … I want to make sure that my crew won’t have to face those hard times like I did.”
Mayor Pro-Tem Barbara Bynum then cited the contract to clarify that the grant agreement does not incentivize jobs with a $12.75 wage anyway. Rather, the contract incentivizes higher-paying jobs to help the company successfully make it to the other side of the product launch.
Councilors discussed each page of the 24-page grant contract and addressed questions and concerns from the public, each other, and the Youth Council before taking a vote. Bowman expressed concerns about the current wages, protections for the city in case of the company’s failure or relocation and the use of taxpayer money before voting no, while the rest of council voted to pass the incentive grant agreement.
