Montrose city councilors met for their regular meeting Tuesday to consider a number of ordinances and lease agreements and hear a number of community reports.
Councilors Barbara Bynum, Dave Frank, Doug Glaspell and David Reed met in City Council Chambers along with city staff. Due to changing COVID-19 protocols, members of the public were allowed to attend in City Council Chambers, or online via the Zoom platform.
Youth City Council report to City Council
Youth City Councilors, led by Youth City Council Mayor Harrison Hall, delivered the Youth Council’s annual report highlighting the council’s efforts over the past school year.
Over the past year, the council has completed a number of community projects including the opening of the city’s 1970 time capsule, and the reburying of a new 50-year time capsule set for opening in 2070.
The council also conducted a local food drive during January 2021 and a drug awareness campaign in February. In March, the Youth Council began a recruiting effort to attract more area school-age youth to serve on the Youth Council.
In April, the Youth Council hosted a river cleanup along the Uncompahgre River, partnering with local businesses like Montrose Anglers.
In May the Youth Council is working on a campaign to encourage area youth to explore the outdoors in the Montrose area and greater Uncompahgre Valley.
Ordinance 2541-Second reading
City Council voted unanimously to approve repealing and replacing two sections of the City of Montrose Municipal Code.
City Attorney Stephen Alcorn briefed councilors about proposed changes to the city’s Municipal Code to clean up language pertaining to city meeting times and locations, and to the city’s official seal.
For example, the current language states the city council will meet at 7 p.m. on meeting days for regular meetings. The proposed updates reflect the council’s current regular meeting time of 6 p.m.
Another change pertains to the council’s work sessions. The current language states the council will meet on Fridays for work sessions. The changes will reflect that the council has the freedom to set work session times and locations. The council currently meets for work sessions on the first and third Mondays of each month at 10 a.m.
Ordinance 2542-First reading
City Councilors voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 2542 on first reading, designating the Montrose Fire Department No. 1 located at 24 S. Uncompahgre Ave. as a City of Montrose historic property.
According to City Planner William Reis, on April 27 the city’s Historic Preservation Commission considered an application for historic property designation of the Montrose Fire Department No. 1 (Montrose City Hall Annex). The commission voted unanimously to recommend to the city council for approval as a historic property.
Reis said the structure meets the eligibility criteria per Montrose Municipal Code Section 4-15-3 (B) for the following reasons:
The 1910 Montrose Fire Department No. 1 is important for its long-standing association with fire protection in the City of Montrose. Serving a critical need at the beginning of the 20th century for Montrose’s quickly expanding population, the building housed the fire department for the next seven decades, offering the community both fire protection and educational assistance.
The Montrose Fire Station No. 1 is representative of the type and method of construction that was prevalent in Montrose from the 1890s through the first two decades of the 20th century.
The fire station features a stepped parapet wall with a stone identification panel.
Below the parapet wall is a characteristic decorative brick cornice. A similar cornice is found over the original truck bay.
This decorative brickwork also serves as the sill for the windows over this bay. Alteration of the building has closed the truck bay while retaining the original shape of this opening and has utilized materials that are sympathetic to the design of the building.
City councilors will vote on the second reading of Ordinance 2542 at the June 1 meeting.
Lease agreement for 703 S. Ninth Street
City councilors voted unanimously to approve a lease agreement with the Montrose County School District for the use of a school district building that sits on city-owned property.
According to Ross Valdez, the city’s community engagement specialist, the city and school district would like to enter a five-year lease agreement for the continued use of the building on the city’s land located at 703 S. Ninth St.
The city entered a 25-year lease with the Passage Charter School in 1998.
Once the Passage Charter School dissolved, it sold the building to Montrose County School District, and the lease for the land located at 703 S. Ninth St. was automatically terminated. A new lease was not created with the Montrose County School District. The city would like to enter into a new five-year lease with the school district in the amount of $10 per year.
Lease agreement for 514 S. First Street
City councilors voted unanimously to approve a lease agreement with Straw Hat Farm Market and Kitchen Store located at 514 S. First St. for an additional two years.
According to Ross Valdez, the current five-year lease between the city and the Straw Hat Farm expires on Feb. 28, 2023.
City council is considering a two-year extension of the existing lease with minimal changes.
The final draft of the proposed lease shows changes to the existing lease, most notably the addition of language to clarify ownership of kitchen equipment.
This change to the lease is necessary after the installation of a commercial kitchen on the premises. The request for an extension of the lease is the result of continued investment and improvements to the premises.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.