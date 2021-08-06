City Council Roundup: Contract increase for police building

Compiled by Cassie Knust
At Tuesday’s regular meeting, Montrose City councilors approved more funding for the new Public Safety Complex, due to rising costs of construction materials, as well as considered several new annexations into the city.
Here are the highlights:
Public Safety Complex contract amendment
The new public safety building is well under construction on South First Street. With money from a voter-approved sales tax increase, city council approved more than $16.2 million for the new police department and auxiliary building.
Of that, about $15.27 million went to Shaw Construction, under contract, based on cost calculations from development design documents in December 2020. Despite contingencies set in place for cost escalations, Shaw Construction’s Ty Withee said that prices have continued to rise due to shortages in labor and materials.
“Offices in Denver, Grand Junction and Salt Lake City are seeing upwards of 14% increase on projects that were priced in the fall,” said Withee. “We’re living in a volatile market that’s causing prices to go up.”
Withee said that the team has been looking at materials and the budget to save where possible and so far, has saved about $1 million, but now “they’re running out of places to look.”
Mayor pro-tem Dave Frank said this cost rise wasn’t something the city and team members could have foreseen or controlled.
Council members voted unanimously to approve a roughly $1.83 million contract amendment for the construction.
MPD requests to file for VALE grant
Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall was formally granted authorization to apply for the Victim Assistance Law Enforcement (VALE) Grant through the 7th Judicial District Victims Assistance Board.
The grant, $28,000, would be used to help fund a statutorily required victim advocate position in the MPD. The department’s advocate Chantell Bainbridge, has proven to be an invaluable resource for the community, Hall said.
Victim advocates are professionally trained to support victims of crime. Advocates offer victims information, emotional support, help in finding resources and filling out paperwork and sometimes accompany them in court.
The department files for the grant every year to fund half of the position’s salary.
Reed had connection issues, but there were four votes in favor of the agenda item.
Vacating of a portion of Orchard Road (Ordinance 2547)
City councilors voted unanimously to approve the ordinance on second reading to vacate a portion of Orchard Road.
According to Senior Planner Amy Sharp, the proposed vacation is located along Orchard Road in Waterfall Canyon Subdivision. It includes approximately 1.7 acres.
In 1891 a 30-foot-wide Orchard Road right-of-way (ROW) between Sunset Mesa and Happy Canyon Creek was dedicated as part of the Orchard Plat. The extreme western portion of that dedication continued to be farmed until the Waterfall Canyon Subdivision was approved for construction in 2006.
The approved subdivision of the Waterfall Canyon project proposed that the old Orchard Road ROW would be modified as follows:
• The extreme western portion would be included in a new Orchard Drive (widened to a 50’ ROW) and an open-space tract centered on Happy Canyon Creek.
• The center portion would be included in a new 5.16-acre city park (Tract N).
• The eastern portion would be included in two small, HOA-managed open-space tracts totaling 0.22 acres.
The original Waterfall Canyon Preliminary Plat was renewed in 2012 and again in 2017, with another planned renewal later this year. This Orchard Road ROW vacation is necessary to allow final platting (creation of new residential lots, dedication of new city streets and parks, and creation of HOA tracts) for the final plat (design) for Waterfall Canyon Filing #5.
A resident shared concerns about limited access because of growing development in the area. Other residents, she said, have spoken to the Montrose Fire Protection District about their concerns, which also include traffic “overburdening” Blue Lake where it comes out of the subdivision or a temporary road.
She further raised a situation during which an emergency vehicle was unable to access the subdivision without adequate street signage, and said its operators had resorted to calling for directions.
Councilor Barbara Bynum asked city staff what the process is for new signage and requested a presentation on this process for a future meeting.
City Manager Bill Bell said that Public Works makes its signs in-house and would be the best department to reach out to for help on the matter.
Waterfall Canyon Subdivision draws comment
Councilors unanimously approved the final plat proposal for Waterfall Canyon, which would create 35 new residential lots in a medium to medium high density district. The plans would accommodate Montrose’s escalating need for housing.
Several members of the public voiced their concerns regarding whether the park would have a parking lot and if the city would be liable for the two large lakes adjacent to the subdivision. Bell said the area wouldn’t have a “huge need for much more than a walking trail and a couple of benches.”
The city manager and city councilors also advised the concerned citizens to meet with city council members and city staff about their concerns, but that HOAs in the subdivision will remain responsible for the lakes as previously agreed.
Councilors and Bell additionally clarified that the city will be taking over the new park that will be located in the area being rededicated and widened into the new Orchard Drive next to Waterfall Canyon. The new park will include two small ponds for which the city is responsible for.
Brown Center building lease and sublease agreements
City Council members unanimously approved a new lease agreement with the Brown Center, and a sublease agreement between Tuxedo and Montrose Lighthouse Inc.
The current lease expires this year on Sept. 15 and the city is a signatory. The monthly would be reduced from $590 a month to $10 a month.
Tuxedo Corn uses the Brown Center as dormitory housing for seasonal agricultural H-2A workers during the growing season (spring through fall). Lighthouse utilizes the Brown Center as an emergency overnight shelter for the homeless during the winter season.
The lease and sublease agreements were first approved in 2018, and were valid for three years.
Riverside Park Addition II annexation
City Councilors unanimously approved the annexation proposal presented by City Planner William Reis. The agenda item includes Resolution 2021-15 and Ordinance 2549 on first reading, separate items which required their own votes.
Reis said the area is included in the Cerise dog park and is 2.09 acres. While the parcel of land currently has no planned usage, it could potentially hold housing. It was previously brought before the Montrose City Planning Commission and is zoned as a public district.
Landowners and residents within 100 feet of the proposed annexation have been notified via mail. Reis says the area is urbanizing and is consistent with the comprehensive plan and public welfare.
Councilors will vote on a second reading on the ordinance at the Aug. 17 regular meeting.
City council then took up annexation of Riverside Park Addition III. By unanimous vote, the 0.03-acre parcel, located west of the Cerise Park parking lot, was approved on first reading. It goes up for second reading Aug. 17.
