Staff Report
Montrose City councilors met for their regular meeting Tuesday June 1 to appoint a new member to the council and consider a number of ordinances and resolutions.
Councilors Barbara Bynum, Dave Frank, Doug Glaspell and David Reed met in City Council Chambers along with city staff. Due to changing COVID-19 protocols, members of the public were allowed to attend in City Council Chambers, or online via the Zoom platform.
The following is a summary of the primary topics discussed during the meeting.
Public comment
Several members of the public addressed the council on various topics including a proposed new development near Cobble Creek, public safety and offering kudos to the council for being a transparent and effective local government.
Consent agenda
Councilors voted unanimously to approve the minutes of the May 18, special city council meeting and the May 18 regular city council meeting. The city’s archive of past meeting minutes can be found at CityofMontrose.org/ArchiveCenter.
There was one change to the May 18 special meeting: the official record was updated to reflect the presence of David Reed at that meeting.
Councilors also granted approval to a special events alcohol permit for the FUNC Fest scheduled for June 12and a fireworks display permit for the city’s Fourth of July celebration.
Ordinance 2543 — First reading
Councilors voted unanimously to approve the update of two sections of the city’s Municipal Code regarding minimum roof pitch requirements.
According to Senior Planner Amy Sharp, city staff has undertaken a review of the Municipal Code Title 4, Chapter 4, Section 8.1 (4-4-8.1) and Title 4, Chapter 4, Section 8.2 (4-4-8.2) in order to update the performance standards for minimum roof pitch in the “R-5” Low Density/Manufactured Housing District and “R-6” Medium Density/Manufactured Housing District.
This effort suggests modifications to the City of Montrose Municipal Code to update the performance standards to reflect current industry standards, which have changed since the current code was adopted.
This modification changes the minimum roof pitch from 3.5:12 to 3:12.
City councilors will vote on the second reading of this ordinance at the June 15, regular meeting.
Ordinance 2544 — First reading
Councilors voted unanimously to approve a request to allow a property that is currently within the Montrose city limits to revert to being outside of the city limits. According to Senior Planner Amy Sharp, the process is known as a disconnection or de-annexation from the city limits of Montrose.
The property, owned by Keith and Melissa Morris, is located at 16763/16765 6725 Road and is approximately 7.95 acres in size.
The city received a letter from the property owners requesting that this property be disconnected from the city limits of Montrose and explaining the reasons for the request. This property is located at the eastern edge of city limits and disconnection would not result in the creation of a county island.
The property is currently being served by Tri-County water, a septic system, and Bruin Waste for trash services. The property was annexed into the Montrose city limits in 2005 as part of the Lake Addition.
Sharp said city staff is recommending approval of the request.
City councilors will vote on the second reading of this ordinance at the June 15, regular meeting.
Ordinance 2542 — Second reading
City councilors voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 2542 on first reading, designating the Montrose Fire Department No. 1, located at 24 South Uncompahgre Avenue, as a City of Montrose Historic Property.
According to City Planner William Reis, on April 27, 2021, the city’s Historic Preservation Commission considered an application for historic property designation of the Montrose Fire Department No. 1 (Montrose City Hall Annex).
The commission voted unanimously to recommend final approval by the city council.
Reis said the structure meets the eligibility criteria per Montrose Municipal Code Section 4-15-3 (B) for the following reasons:
The 1910 Montrose Fire Department No. 1 is important for its long-standing association with fire protection in the City of Montrose.
Serving a critical need at the beginning of the 20th century for Montrose’s quickly expanding population, the building housed the fire department for the next seven decades, offering the community both fire protection and educational assistance.
The Montrose Fire Station No. 1 is representative of the type and method of construction that was prevalent in Montrose from the 1890s through the first two decades of the 20th century.
The fire station features a stepped parapet wall with a stone identification panel. Below the parapet wall is a characteristic decorative brick cornice.
A similar cornice is found over the original truck bay. This decorative brickwork also serves as the sill for the windows over this bay.
Alteration of the building has closed the truck bay while retaining the original shape of this opening and has utilized materials that are sympathetic to the design of the building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.