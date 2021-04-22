Staff Report
Montrose city councilors met for their regular meeting Tuesday evening, April 20, to consider a number of ordinances and contract awards and to welcome the city’s new municipal court judge.
Mayor Doug Glaspell swore in Judge Charles Greenacre to take over the municipal bench following the retirement of Judge Richard Brown, who had served since 2002.
Among its other business, the council, in conjunction with the Youth City Council, proclaimed April 22 — May 1 as Earth Week in the City of Montrose.
The proclamation urges all citizens of Montrose to support efforts to preserve and protect the natural resources, wildlife, and outdoor recreation amenities found in Montrose, the greater Western Slope, and the world.
Glaspell also read a proclamation to proclaim Friday April 30 as Arbor Day in the City of Montrose. Glaspell said Arbor Day was a great way for “all citizens to support efforts to protect our trees and woodlands and to support our city’s urban forestry program.”
• Planning Commission appointments
City councilors voted to appoint Richard J. Rogers and Delphine Jadot to the city’s Planning Commission.
Rogers was appointed to fill a recent commission vacancy. Jadot was appointed as an alternative to the board. Assistant City Manager Ann Morgenthaler said the alternate would help the board if there was a vote and a member was absent or needed to recuse themselves from a particular matter.
Rogers’ term will end Dec. 31, 2022 and Jadot’s term will end Dec. 31, 2024.
• Valley Ranch Addition
City Councilors voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 2532 for the annexation of the Valley Ranch Addition North.
Senior Planner Amy Sharp told the council the Valley Ranch Addition North is a proposed annexation of approximately 60.81 acres. The parcel is located north of Otter Road, south of Ogden Road, west of 6700 Road, and east of 6630 Court.
It is within the city’s urban growth boundary, the City of Montrose Water Service Area and the City of Montrose Sewer Service Area.
Annexation of this property will allow for future residential development.
Council also voted unanimously to approve zoning of the Valley Ranch Addition North as “R-3A” Medium High-Density District and “R-2” Low-Density District. and on second reading an ordinance for the annexation of the Valley Ranch Addition South. Annexation of this property will allow for future residential development.
Council further unanimously approved on first reading an ordinance zoning the Valley Ranch Addition South as “R-1” Very Low-Density District.
Among other ordinances approved by council Tuesday were:
• The US Highway 50 addition, approximately 15.04 acres along US 50, west of 6700 Road, and east of 6600 Road;
• Ordinance 2537 on first reading for the zoning of the Highway 50 Addition as “B-2” Highway Commercial District;
• Ordinance 2538 on second reading, amending the zoning of Lot 1 of the Cedar View East Minor Subdivision from “R-6” Medium Density/Manufactured Housing District to “B-3” General Commercial District; Ordinance 2539 to vacate a right-of-way (ROW) along North Second Street within the city limits;
• Ordinance 2540 on first reading, amending the “B-1” Central Business District.
Sharp, along with Assistant City Attorney Matthew Magliaro, told the council that city staff has undertaken a review of the Municipal Code in order to specify the types of daytime social service activities that are allowed in the B-1, B-2, B-2A, and B-3 zoning districts.
This effort suggests modifications to the code to include daytime social service activities as a use by right in these zoning districts. Uses such as food banks, soup kitchens, and counseling centers have previously been, and are currently located, in these zoning districts.
This modification clarifies that these current uses are operating legally and provides clarification for future uses as well.
Additionally, these daytime social service uses are compatible with other uses by right in these zoning districts. It meets the intent of the commercial districts as it provides for the exchange of goods and services in a reasonable and orderly manner.
In this code amendment, “daytime” has been defined to mean from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time. This helps to define when these services would be available.
The amended language is to establish a specific use by right within B-1 zoning but with limitations to its scope. ßThese specified limitations do not carry through to limit other uses of rights recognized in the code.
• Bear Creek Subdivision filing No. 5 final plat
Council voted unanimously to approve the final plat for the Bear Creek Subdivision to create 59 new residential lots and dedicate rights of way and/or easements. It is located north of Lilac Road, south of Lincoln Road, east of 6530 Road, and west of 6600 Road. City acceptance of new roads and infrastructure improvements is planned for early April 2021.
