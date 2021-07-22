Compiled by Cassie Knust
City councilors on Tuesday considered a number of ordinances and resolutions, a contract award for a waterline project in Cerise Park and a sales, use, and excise tax report for May 2021.
Councilors Barbara Bynum, Dave Frank and David Reed met in City Council Chambers along with city staff. Due to changing COVID-19 protocols, members of the public were allowed to attend in City Council Chambers, or online via the Zoom platform. Mayor Doug Glaspell was absent.
The following is a summary of the primary topics discussed during the meeting.
The meeting can be watched on the City of Montrose YouTube channel.
Public comment
Randy White spoke to city council members with concerns about the intersection at U.S. 550 and Chipeta Road. He said it was “designed well, but marked horribly.” White went on to say that the intersection, without clear markings, allows for inattentive northbound travelers who can generate three lanes of northbound traffic. The Cobble Creek resident wants to sit down with city staff and council members to discuss the issue further.
Resolution 2021-11 — Rehabilitation funds for the Montrose Potato Growers Association building
Community Program Manager Kendall Cramer spoke with councilors about a grant application for the Colorado State Historical Fund for the rehabilitation of the Montrose Potato Growers Association building on West Main Street.
The building was completed in 1908, but has been underutilized since the 1960s. In 2019, the building was officially designated a historic landmark as a major contributor to agriculture in Montrose.
The building was recently purchased by High Oasis LLC and while the city won’t be providing any funds toward the project, Cramer is dedicating time to helping the company with a grant. High Oasis has committed to matching half of the requested funds and will be putting forward around $300,000 of its own money.
Owner David Fishering said they’re nearing the “homestretch” of the grant application and hope to have it submitted next week. He added that the project couldn’t be done without the help of the city because “they’re acting as a pass-through for state funds.”
With the grant ceiling for the application raised by $50,000, Cramer noted that the application would present a competitive round. With the project already approved previously and under contract with Stryker, High Oasis plans on using the grant funds for structural rehabilitation, such as the decks on the east and west sides of the building, restoring and rehabbing doors and windows, restoration of the large barn doors, as well as steel reinforcement.
The project has already been approved by the Historic Preservation Commission.
Youth city council manual updates
Youth City Council coordinators Makayla Unruh and Kailey Rhoten presented changes to the Youth City Council manual for the previous year based on feedback from current youth council members.
The council will be splitting the communications position into two jobs: The public information officer and the marketing officer.
City council members also unanimously approved changes in the term scholarships. Instead of earning a blanket $250 per term, students can earn up to $500 based on the roles and jobs that they take on. The intention is to increase the real-life experience.
Unruh said the city has already received seven applications to serve on the next Youth Council term, which begins in the fall.
Ordinance 2546 — Second reading for code appeal
City council members unanimously approved an ordinance that will appeal some code revisions regarding false identification under Title 6, Chapter 1, Section 16. Assistant City Attorney Matthew Magliaro stated the ordinance is seldom used and staff recommends a straight appeal.
Ordinance 2548 — First reading for vacating property within the city
City councilors unanimously approved an ordinance on first reading for a proposal to vacate a portion of Orchard Road in the city. Portions of the road may need to be re-designed and designated as streets according to Planner William Reis. Because the road runs through a proposed park, portions of the property will be re-allocated as part of the park on condition of approval at the second reading.
The original Waterfall Canyon Preliminary Plat was renewed in 2012 and again in 2017. This Orchard Road right-of-way vacation is necessary to allow final platting (creation of new residential lots, dedication of new City streets and parks and creation of HOA Tracts) for the final plat for Waterfall Canyon Filing #5 planned later this summer.
Cerise Park waterline bore contract award
City Engineer Scott Murphy zoomed in to talk about a bid proposal for a new proposed water line along Chipeta and Shane’s Way, which will ultimately cross beneath the river in Riverbottom Park. The new water line will also serve the soon-to-be completed Rotary Amphitheater and help with general resiliency in the area, according to Murphy.
Murphy added that isolated closures can be expected on Apollo drive while the project is underway, but all accesses will remain open.
The city unanimously approved the lowest bid of $211,200 from Ridgway Valley Enterprises, the only local contractor to apply.
The project is slated for completion by the end of the year.
Staff reports
Finance Director Shani Wittenberg presented the sales, use and excise tax report from May 2021. Her report, comparing the data from May of last year, saw numbers in the “green” as sales taxes increased.
Highlights:
• General fund: 18.1% increase
• Construction use: 235% increase
• Total collections: 24.7% increase
• Budget variance: 32.5% increase
Year to date:
• Retail tax collections: 23% increase
• There’s a 58% year-to-date gain in the hotel excise tax, which could be attributable to people coming to Montrose for “stay-cations,” according to Wittenberg.
Police Chief Blaine Hall from the Montrose Police Department spoke about a program the MPD is coordinating with Region 10. The program will focus on seniors experiencing issues with weeds or other issues that could lead to code enforcement violations.
They’re collaborating to craft a brochure to help inform qualifying individuals about how they can reach out to Region 10 for help.
Mayor pro-tem Dave Frank noted that the city has also collaborated with Region 10 on other projects, including COVID-related grants last year.
