Staff report
City councilors met for their regular meeting Tuesday evening June 6 to consider a number of ordinances, resolutions and a proposed layout for the Sunrise Creek subdivision.
Councilors Barbara Bynum, Dave Frank, Doug Glaspell and David Reed met in City Council Chambers along with city staff. Due to changing COVID-19 protocols, members of the public were allowed to attend in City Council Chambers, or online via the Zoom platform.
The following is a summary of the primary topics discussed during the meeting.
Park and Recreation Month proclamation
Mayor Doug Glaspell presented a proclamation declaring July 2021 as Park and Recreation Month in the City of Montrose.
Glaspell said “parks and recreation programs are an integral part of communities throughout this country, including that served by the Montrose Recreation District and the City of Montrose” and “are vitally important to establishing and maintaining the quality of life in communities, ensuring the health of all citizens, and contributing to the economic and environmental well-being of a community and region.”
“Parks and recreation programs build healthy, active communities that aid in the prevention of chronic disease, provide therapeutic recreation services for those who are mentally or physically disabled, and also improve the mental and emotional health of all citizens,” Glaspell said.
Glaspell read that “parks and recreation programs increase a community’s economic prosperity through increased property values, expansion of the local tax base, increased tourism, the attraction and retention of businesses, and crime reduction,” while improving water and air quality to preserve the ecological beauty of the community.
Glaspell said the U.S. House of Representatives has designated July as Park and Recreation Month and the City of Montrose would join the Montrose Recreation District Board of Directors in doing the same in Montrose.
Public comment
Five members of the public spoke to various issues during the public comment period, including the responsiveness of city officials to comments and questions from the public and the opposition to a proposed housing development off Chipeta Drive.
Resolution 2021 — 10
City councilors voted unanimously to approve Resolution 2010-10, authorizing the transfer of funds from the Montrose Community Foundation to the Montrose Public Art eXperience (PAX) program.
Community Program Specialist Briceida Ortega said the PAX program was established in 2006 as a cooperative partnership between the PAX Steering Committee, the City of Montrose, local business sponsors and the public to celebrate public art through sculptures, murals, community events, promotions and other public art-oriented initiatives.
The Downtown Development Authority was reorganized as the City of Montrose Development and Revitalization Team (DART) in 2017, and DART seeks to reinitiate the PAX program.
The resolution stated:
1. The City Council of the City of Montrose authorizes the transfer of $8,312.23 from the Montrose Community Foundation and allocates such funds to the Public Art eXperience program fund.
2. The City of Montrose and Montrose Development and Revitalization Team (DART) will use these funds to promote and manage the Public Art eXperience program.
3. This resolution shall become effective immediately upon its passage.
Ordinance 2546 — First reading
City councilors voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 2546 on first reading.
Assistant City Attorney Matthew Magliaro said the ordinance repeals Title 6, Chapter 1, Section 19 (6-1-19) regarding false identification. Magliaro said the revisions reflect the desire of city law enforcement officials to remove the language due to the fact Montrose Police officers rarely use this portion of the code.
Magliaro said since 2012, the section of code used to charge people with using false identification has “only been used 21 times.” Magliaro said local law enforcement offices tend to use the state statute rather than the local code.
Councilors will vote on a second reading of the ordinance at the July 20 regular meeting.
Ordinance 2547 — First reading
City councilors voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 2547 on first reading, designating the Denver and Rio Grande Depot, located at 21 N.Rio Grande Ave., as a City of Montrose Historic Property.
City Planner William Reis said the city owns the building and is, therefore, the applicant for the designation.
Reis said on June 22, 2021, the City of Montrose Historic Preservation Commission considered an application for historic property designation of the Denver and Rio Grande Depot according to Section 4-15 of the Montrose Municipal Code. The commission voted unanimously to recommend the structure for approval as a historic property.
The property is listed in the Colorado State Register of Historic Properties, the National Register of Historic Places and has been designated as a Montrose County Historical Landmark.
Councilors will vote on a second reading of the ordinance at the July 20 regular meeting.
Ordinance 2545 — Second reading
City councilors voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 2545 on second reading, designating the old Montrose County Jail, located at 217 S. First St., a City of Montrose Historic Property.
According to City Planner William Reis, on May 25, 2021, the City of Montrose Historic Preservation Commission considered an application for historic property designation of the Montrose County Jail according to Section 4-15 of the Montrose Municipal Code. The commission voted unanimously to recommend the structure for approval as a historic property. On June 15, City Council considered and approved Ordinance 2545 on first reading.
Reis said the structure meets the eligibility criteria per Montrose Municipal Code Section 4-15-3 (B) for the following reasons:
• The building is more than 50 years old. The building is associated with the development of the justice system in Montrose County, having been the first county jail, erected in 1885.
• The building, although altered, is representative of county jails in 19th century Colorado in its small size, stone construction and narrow windows. The structure also meets the integrity criteria per Montrose Municipal Code 4-15-3 (C).
Sunrise Creek III Filing No. 2 Preliminary plat
City Councilors voted unanimously to approve the Sunrise Creek III Filing No. 2 Preliminary Plat, a proposed layout for the subdivision.
Senior City Planner Amy Sharp said the Sunrise Creek III Filing No. 2 Preliminary Plat will subdivide Sunrise Creek III Filing No. 1 into 14 residential lots. The property is approximately 2.67 acres in size and is located south of Market Street, north of Walden Drive and east of Hillcrest Drive.
The property is zoned “R-3A” Medium High-Density District, which would allow for a higher density population in the subdivision. The intent is to construct single-family residential housing on these lots, which is a use-by-right in this zoning district.
The surrounding roads have been dedicated and constructed under previous filings. The construction for this project includes the alley in Outlot A with a new sewer line, an alley through Outlot B, sidewalks and extending utilities to accommodate single-family homes. A final plat (layout plan/design) will also be required within five years of approval of this proposal.
Planning Commission bylaws
City councilors voted unanimously to approve an updated version of the bylaws used by the city’s Planning Commission.
Senior City Planner Amy Sharp said the Planning Commission Bylaws were last updated in 2009. In 2021, the Planning Division reviewed and updated the bylaws in coordination with the Planning Commission and city staff. The Planning Commission voted in favor of adopting the new version of the bylaws at its June 23 meeting.
Sharp said the changes reflect new titles in the city’s planning department and arrangements for commission members, such as the number of alternate members that may serve. The new bylaws also reflect provisions for remote meetings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
City council comments
Glaspell commended both city staff and police officers for the successful July 4 parade held on Main Street last Sunday.
Mayor pro tem Dave Frank invited the public to an “open house” for the new water tank on Sunset Mesa on Monday July 12 from 6-8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.