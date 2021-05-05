Staff report
City Councilors met for their regular meeting Tuesday evening, May 4, to consider a new appointment to the city council along with several contract awards and ordinances.
Councilors Barbara Bynum, Dave Frank, and Doug Glaspell met in City Council Chambers along with city staff.
Councilor Dave Bowman resigned Monday morning May 3.
Due to changing COVID-19 protocols, members of the public were allowed to attend in City Council Chambers. This was the first time that health protocols allowed the public to attend a regular meeting in person since March 2020. Members of the public were also able to attend via the Zoom platform.
The following is a summary of the primary topics discussed during the meeting.
Mental Health Month Proclamation
Mayor Doug Glaspell read a proclamation recognizing May 2021 as Mental Health Month in the city.
Glaspell said “mental health is essential to everyone’s overall health and well-being” and all Americans face challenges in life that can impact their mental health, especially during a pandemic, and prevention is an effective way to reduce the burden of mental health issues.
“Mental health conditions are real and prevalent in our nation,” Glaspell said. “With effective treatment, those individuals with mental health conditions can recover and lead full, productive lives, and each business, school, government agency, health care provider, organization, and citizen shares the burden of mental health problems and has a responsibility to promote mental wellness and support prevention and treatment efforts.”
By proclaiming May as Mental Health Month in the city, Glaspell said the City Council calls “upon the citizens, government agencies, public and private institutions, businesses, and schools to increase awareness and understanding of mental health, the steps our citizens can take to protect their mental health, and the need for appropriate and accessible services for all people with mental health conditions.”
The proclamation can be found on page 5 of the agenda packet.
Appointment of city council member
City councilors unanimously voted in J. David Reed for the appointment to the city council. Reed will be filling the vacancy left behind by former Councilor Roy Anderson. City Clerk Lisa DePiccolo administered the Oath of Office to the new council member and city councilors and staff welcomed Reed to the position.
Reed will occupy the District III representative seat through April 2024.
More information on the candidates can be found on page 16 of the agenda packet.
New lodging and entertainment liquor license application
Mosaic LLC in Montrose went before the city council on Tuesday evening for consideration of a new Lodging and Entertainment liquor license. The couple plans on offering beer, wine and the occasional cocktail from local distilleries like Stormking.
City councillors voted unanimously to approve a new lodging and entertainment liquor license at 21 North Cascade Ave.
MURA Phase II Public Infrastructure contract award
City Councilors voted unanimously to approve $1,410,030 for the construction of public infrastructure associated with Phase II of the Montrose Urban Renewal Authority project.
This includes the award of a construction contract to Mountain Valley Contracting in the amount of $1,077,730, a survey and engineering support contract to Del-Mont Consultants in the amount of $67,300, and dry-utility expenditures totaling $265,000.
City Engineer Scott Murphy said the city, in support of community housing needs and as a complement to the overall Colorado Outdoors plan of development, and the Montrose Urban Renewal Authority (MURA) Board entered into a development agreement with Range Development in the spring of 2020 to help facilitate the construction of 96 market-rate apartment units at the southern end of Colorado Outdoors.
More information on the MURA update during the meeting can be found on page 28 of the agenda packet.
Resolution 2021-08 (Main Streets grant)
City Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution authorizing city staff to file for a grant with the Colorado Department of Transportation, CDOT, for their Revitalizing Main Streets Program.
City Grant Coordinator Kendall Cramer said CDOT’s Revitalizing Main Streets Program was made possible through a $30 million allocation from the state legislature in March 2021 as part of Colorado’s COVID-19 Recovery Plan.
This program is intended to help communities across the state implement transportation-related projects that improve safety and yield long-term benefits to Main Streets. The program, administered by CDOT, aims to support areas in or adjacent to community-focused downtowns where people work, dine, and shop.
More information can be found on page 32 of the agenda packet.
Ordinance 2540-Second reading
City Council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 2540 on second reading, amending Title 4 Chapter 4 Section 12 (4-4-12) regarding “B-1” Central Business District.
Senior Planner Amy Sharp, along with Assistant City Attorney Matthew Magliaro, told the council that city staff have undertaken a review of the Municipal Code in order to specify the types of daytime social service activities that are allowed in the B-1, B-2, B-2A, and B-3 zoning districts.
This effort suggests modifications to the code to include daytime social service activities as a use-by-right in these zoning districts. Uses such as food banks, soup kitchens, and counseling centers have previously been, and are currently located, in these zoning districts.
This modification clarifies that these current uses are operating legally and provides clarification for future uses as well. Additionally, these daytime social service uses are compatible with other uses-by-right in these zoning districts. It meets the intent of the commercial districts as it provides for the exchange of goods and services in a reasonable and orderly manner.
• In this code amendment, “daytime” has been defined to mean from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time. This helps to define when these services would be available.
• The amended language is to establish a specific use-by-right within B-1 zoning but with limitations to its scope. These specified limitations do not carry through to limit other uses-by-right recognized in the code.
Ordinance 2541-First reading
City Council voted unanimously to approve repealing and replacing two sections of the City of Montrose Municipal Code.
City Attorney Stephen Alcorn briefed councilors about proposed changes to the city’s Municipal Code to clean up language pertaining to city meeting times and locations, and to the city’s official seal.
For example, the current language states the City Council will meet at 7pm on meeting days for regular City Council meetings. The proposed updates reflect the council’s current regular meeting time of 6pm.
Another change pertains to the council’s work sessions. The current language states the council will meet on Fridays for work sessions. The changes will reflect that the council has the freedom to set work session times and locations. The council currently meets for work sessions on the first and third Mondays of each month at 10am.
City Councilors will vote on second reading on the ordinance at the May 18 regular meeting.
Sunrise Creek II Filing No.5 Preliminary Plat
City Council voted unanimously to approve a preliminary plat for the Sunrise Creek II Filing No 5.
Senior Planner Amy Sharp said the Sunrise Creek II Filing No. 5 Preliminary Plat would subdivide the property into six new lots. The property is approximately 1.47 acres in size and is bordered on the north by Market Street, on the east by Snowbrush Avenue, on the west by a dedicated alley and S. Hillcrest Drive, and on the south by Sunrise Creek Subdivision.
The intent is to construct residential, single-family housing on these lots, which is a use-by-right in this zoning district.
A final plat will also be required within five years of approval of this preliminary plat.
The city’s Planning Commission recommended approval of the Sunrise Creek II Filing No. 5 Preliminary Plat at the April 28 meeting came with the following standard condition:
“The approval of this preliminary plat is expressly conditioned upon city staff ensuring that all policies, regulations, ordinances, and Municipal Code provisions are met and that the applicant adequately addresses all of the staff’s concerns prior to the execution of the final plat. The city staff is not authorized by this approval to execute the final plat prior to all conditions being satisfied.”
More information can be found on page 51 of the agenda packet.
Wastewater treatment plant centrifuge rebuild
City Council voted unanimously to approve an agreement with Dairy Specialists for the not-to-exceed amount of $70,000 for repairs to a centrifuge at the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Utilities Manager David Bries said the Wastewater Treatment Plant has two centrifuges that are used to dewater the biosolids created during the treatment process.
The biosolids are then hauled to CBI Industries near Delta, where they are composted to Class “A” standards and reutilized as soil amendments. These centrifuges were installed in 2009 and 2010.
A recent inspection of centrifuge #1 identified damaged tiles, bearing vibration and pitting on the scroll assembly. Repairs are estimated to take four to six weeks to complete, during which time the plant will be reliant on centrifuge #2.
Centrifuge #2 was rebuilt in 2020 and is in excellent operating condition.
Since the centrifuges are very specialized equipment, the rotating assembly must be shipped to the manufacturer in Wisconsin for a thorough inspection and repairs, depending on what is found. Dairy Specialists is the local representative for Centrysis, which has provided a cost estimate for minor or major repairs on both the centrifuge and the back drive assembly based Dairy Specialists’ findings. The worst-case scenario would result in a repair cost of $56,985. Upon completion of the thorough inspection at their facility, Centrisys will provide an updated repair quote.
Dairy Specialists, from Evans, Colorado, will remove the centrifuge, ship it to and from the factory, and reinstall the centrifuge at the Wastewater Treatment Plant after the factory repairs are completed.
These services are estimated to cost an additional $10,110, leaving a contingency of $2,905 for unknown costs and expenses.
More information can be found on page 66 of the agenda packet.
Youth city council comments
Youth City Councilor Gunnison Clamp said the council is nearing completion of its 2020-2021 term and will be working on a social media campaign that will include social media posts of different hiking trails around Montrose throughout the month.
Clamp intends on continuing on the youth city council for one more year before his graduation.
The youth council term follows the school-year calendar.
